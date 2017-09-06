Range of high-efficiency solutions on show at Materials Handling in Dubai

The Middle East is attracting fresh attention from logistics, transport, warehousing and materials handling providers from across the world.

Materials Handling Middle East 2017, the region’s premier trade and networking platform for the intralogistics, warehousing, freight and cargo handling industries, is expected to attract over 200 leading brands, when it begins this month in Dubai.

Industry experts expect the event to feature a range of the latest high-efficiency and cost-efficient solutions suited to the regional marketplace, thus making the three-day exhibition-cum-conference a must-attend gathering for industry professionals and trade buyers from across the region.

“The growth of the region as an important logistical and transport hub has generated huge demand for the latest in logistics, handling and storage solutions that enable efficient operations and facilitate rapid movement of goods and material in and out of the region,” said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, organizer of Materials Handling Middle East. “The region is known for its readiness to adapt innovative new technologies and solutions, which is what draws the cream of the global materials handling industry to Materials Handling Middle East,” he added.

SPAN Group is a returning UAE-headquartered company participating in Materials Handling Middle East.

Walid Daniel, managing director of SPAN, said that with the change in consumer behavior and the fragmentation of business, companies are seeking new ways to stay competitive, be better and faster to satisfy consumers’ requirements.

“Rising competition across industries in the MENA region has encouraged businesses to evolve and optimize their warehouse logistics and supply chain to meet the ever-growing complexity of customer service,” said Daniel. “Utilization of intelligent systems and IT solutions to create a smart warehouse, and warehouse automation are ways to meet these challenges,” he added.

Alshaya Racking & Refrigeration is another exhibitor participating at Materials Handling Middle East 2017. It will showcase its expertise in racking and shelving systems, automation, supermarket solutions, doors and docking equipment.

Farhan Farzan Rizvi, Alshaya Racking & Refrigeration’s general manager in the GCC, said: “Customers are looking for solution providers with a one-stop-shop solution against the traditional trading product approach. Our turnkey solutions are supported by high-quality industrial and warehousing equipment from internationally renowned brands such as Mecalux, Gokcelik and Angel Mir.”

Thee event takes place from Sept. 11-13 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center.

