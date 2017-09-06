92% of Makkah network supported by FTTH

Nasser Al-Nasser, acting STC Group CEO, said that 92 percent of copper network in Makkah has been converted to FTTH for the Hajj season.

“This will contribute to increasing the movement of data and information transmission with high speed and large capacities. About 163 km of civil works and 173 km of fiber works have been executed this year,” said Al-Nasser.

He said FTTH would not only serve pilgrims, but also those working in their service who need high speed and capacity.

“Pilgrims experience our services from the moment they enter the Kingdom and holy sites until they return home. STC has allocated 67 mobile vehicles to enhance coverage and capacity in the holy places and pilgrim centers,” Al-Nasser added.

