Israeli jets break sound barrier in south Lebanon causing damage

BEIRUT: Israeli jets flew low over the city of Saida in southern Lebanon on Sunday causing sonic booms that broke windows and shook buildings for the first time in years, security sources and residents said.

Israeli warplanes regularly enter Lebanese airspace, the Lebanese military says, but rarely fly so low.

The Israeli military gave no immediate comment.

The sonic booms also caused panic in Saida, residents said.

Tension has risen between Lebanon’s Shiite group Hezbollah and Israel, which last fought a war in 2006.

Hezbollah has played down the prospects of another imminent conflict but warned it could take place on Israeli territory, and said its rockets could hit targets anywhere in Israel.

Israel’s air force chief has said it would use all its strength in a future war with Hezbollah.

The 2006 war killed 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.

