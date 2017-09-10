  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Israeli jets break sound barrier in south Lebanon causing damage

Middle-East

Israeli jets break sound barrier in south Lebanon causing damage

Reuters |
Israeli jet. (reuters)
BEIRUT: Israeli jets flew low over the city of Saida in southern Lebanon on Sunday causing sonic booms that broke windows and shook buildings for the first time in years, security sources and residents said.
Israeli warplanes regularly enter Lebanese airspace, the Lebanese military says, but rarely fly so low.
The Israeli military gave no immediate comment.
The sonic booms also caused panic in Saida, residents said.
Tension has risen between Lebanon’s Shiite group Hezbollah and Israel, which last fought a war in 2006.
Hezbollah has played down the prospects of another imminent conflict but warned it could take place on Israeli territory, and said its rockets could hit targets anywhere in Israel.
Israel’s air force chief has said it would use all its strength in a future war with Hezbollah.
The 2006 war killed 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.

Related Articles

BEIRUT: Israeli jets flew low over the city of Saida in southern Lebanon on Sunday causing sonic booms that broke windows and shook buildings for the first time in years, security sources and residents said.
Israeli warplanes regularly enter Lebanese airspace, the Lebanese military says, but rarely fly so low.
The Israeli military gave no immediate comment.
The sonic booms also caused panic in Saida, residents said.
Tension has risen between Lebanon’s Shiite group Hezbollah and Israel, which last fought a war in 2006.
Hezbollah has played down the prospects of another imminent conflict but warned it could take place on Israeli territory, and said its rockets could hit targets anywhere in Israel.
Israel’s air force chief has said it would use all its strength in a future war with Hezbollah.
The 2006 war killed 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.
Tags: Israel Lebanon

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Palestinian court grants bail to prominent activist

HEBRON: A Palestinian court has released on bail a prominent activist arrested after he criticized...

Iraq holding 1,400 foreign wives, children of suspected Daesh fighters

MOSUL, Iraq: Iraqi authorities are holding 1,400 foreign wives and children of suspected Daesh...

Palestinian court grants bail to prominent activist
Iraq holding 1,400 foreign wives, children of suspected Daesh fighters
Trump, Erdogan agree to strengthen ties
The battle for Mosul from behind the camera
US denies Iran’s report of confrontation with American vessel
Israel mulls expanding settlement in east Jerusalem
Latest News
Busan city to host ‘Busan One Asia Festival 2017’ in October
TCL launches expanded AI and smart TVs
Pope injures head during Colombia procession
Palestinian court grants bail to prominent activist
2 views
Iraq holding 1,400 foreign wives, children of suspected Daesh fighters
21 views
16 years after 9/11, ever-vigilant New Yorkers on edge
16 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR