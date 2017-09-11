King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah to practice nuclear medicine

RIYADH: King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah has received permission to practice nuclear medicine and has also launched an electronic pharmacy project.

An official from the Ministry of Health said that the Diagnostic Radiology Department at the hospital has received a license from the National Center for Radiation Protection at the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy for the use of radioactive substances in the field of medical diagnosis and treatment.

The license is needed to comply with requirements of the National Center for Radiation Protection and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

The requirements include the presence of a competent radiation protection approved by the National Center for Radiation Protection, and to ensure proper monitoring of radioactive sources and devices.

Meanwhile, King Fahd Hospital has launched an “electronic pharmacy” project in an attempt to accelerate the process of dispensing medicines to patients, the health official said.

The electronic pharmacy helps reduce drug-related errors and it will also save time and effort, and prevent waste, it was claimed.

The system will also alert doctors about drug interactions, as well as the permissible dosages and duplication of prescriptions.

