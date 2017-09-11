  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah to practice nuclear medicine

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
RIYADH: King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah has received permission to practice nuclear medicine and has also launched an electronic pharmacy project.
An official from the Ministry of Health said that the Diagnostic Radiology Department at the hospital has received a license from the National Center for Radiation Protection at the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy for the use of radioactive substances in the field of medical diagnosis and treatment.
The license is needed to comply with requirements of the National Center for Radiation Protection and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.
The requirements include the presence of a competent radiation protection approved by the National Center for Radiation Protection, and to ensure proper monitoring of radioactive sources and devices.
Meanwhile, King Fahd Hospital has launched an “electronic pharmacy” project in an attempt to accelerate the process of dispensing medicines to patients, the health official said.
The electronic pharmacy helps reduce drug-related errors and it will also save time and effort, and prevent waste, it was claimed.
The system will also alert doctors about drug interactions, as well as the permissible dosages and duplication of prescriptions.

Related Articles

RIYADH: King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah has received permission to practice nuclear medicine and has also launched an electronic pharmacy project.
An official from the Ministry of Health said that the Diagnostic Radiology Department at the hospital has received a license from the National Center for Radiation Protection at the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy for the use of radioactive substances in the field of medical diagnosis and treatment.
The license is needed to comply with requirements of the National Center for Radiation Protection and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.
The requirements include the presence of a competent radiation protection approved by the National Center for Radiation Protection, and to ensure proper monitoring of radioactive sources and devices.
Meanwhile, King Fahd Hospital has launched an “electronic pharmacy” project in an attempt to accelerate the process of dispensing medicines to patients, the health official said.
The electronic pharmacy helps reduce drug-related errors and it will also save time and effort, and prevent waste, it was claimed.
The system will also alert doctors about drug interactions, as well as the permissible dosages and duplication of prescriptions.
Tags: King Fahad Hospital Jeddah Riyadh nuclear medicine

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah to practice nuclear medicine

RIYADH: King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah has received permission to practice nuclear medicine and has...

Summer festival showcasing 250 different activities in KSA's Eastern Province

RIYADH: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif will patronize the 15-day 38th Summer Festival...

King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah to practice nuclear medicine
Summer festival showcasing 250 different activities in KSA's Eastern Province
Efforts of Transport Ministry during Hajj lauded
King Salman: Islamic countries need knowledge revival
Saudi Arabia and Russia ‘united on ending conflict in Syria’
Human rights group condemns Qatar over ‘humiliation’ of pilgrim
Latest News
King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah to practice nuclear medicine
189 views
Summer festival showcasing 250 different activities in KSA's Eastern Province
170 views
Efforts of Transport Ministry during Hajj lauded
258 views
UN slams UK government over ‘plague’ of air pollution
9 views
Republicans could lose US House in 2018 over immigration fight -Bannon
32 views
Cambodia’s parliament votes to prosecute opposition leader
19 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR