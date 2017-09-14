Internet video calling apps to be unblocked next week in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Internet voice and video calling apps such as Skype, Viber and WhatsApp will be unblocked in Saudi Arabia from next week.

Coordination between the Communications and Information Technology Commission and telecommunications service providers is under way to enable everyone to benefit from applications that provide voice and video communications over the Internet, said Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawahah, the minister of Communications and Information Technology.

He said cooperating bodies had confirmed their commitment to enable all users to use applications to make voice and video calls of the highest quality provided all applications are reviewed periodically.

Al-Sawahah thanked the Communications and Information Technology Commission and the telecommunications companies for developing their technologies in line with the latest trends in the ICT sector and providing the best services to users.

“This fruitful cooperation between the Kingdom’s telecoms partners comes under the umbrella of ‘Customer First,’ a policy in which everyone works in order to give all telecom subscribers in the Kingdom the best services that meet their expectations and satisfy their needs,” he said.

Previous steps to raise the level of transparency and clarity in the sector include the launch of the quarterly index of telecoms providers in terms of complaints filed by subscribers.

It will be followed by several initiatives in partnership with service providers to improve the sector and the customer experience, and to develop a digital society in line with the 2030 Vision.

