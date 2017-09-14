  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Iran tops world league for money laundering and terror finance

Middle-East

Iran tops world league for money laundering and terror finance

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN |
RIYADH: Iran has topped the world league table for money laundering and terror financing for the third consecutive year.
It was followed by Afghanistan, Guinea-Bissau, Tajikistan and Laos in the annual rankings compiled by the Basel Institute on Governance, an independent anti-corruption group based in Switzerland. The three lowest ranked countries were Finland, Lithuania and Estonia.
In the list of 146 countries, Saudi Arabia ranked 93rd, which gives the Kingdom’s banking system a superior rating to that of Turkey in 43rd, Pakistan in 46th, China in 51st, Russia in 64th and India in 88th, and only marginally behind Japan in 98th.
“The Kingdom has a clean record as far as money laundering is concerned,” said Syed Ahmed Ziauddin, chief of the financial institutions and public sector at Bank Aljazira. “All financial institutions, including banks, have a high compliance rating within the framework of international regulations and guidelines issued by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority. The banks in the Kingdom have world-class technical platforms on a par with advanced countries.”
Marwan Jafri, another local banker, said: “Saudi banks are fully committed to fighting money laundering and combating terrorism financing by adopting and maintaining appropriate policies, systems and controls. But there are ample proofs in the public domain about the involvement of Iran in money laundering and terror financing.”
This is the sixth year in which the institute has compiled its rankings. Its report says the greatest improvements in the past year have been made by Sudan, Taiwan, and Bangladesh. In South Asia, Afghanistan is the highest-risk country followed by Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
 

Related Articles

RIYADH: Iran has topped the world league table for money laundering and terror financing for the third consecutive year.
It was followed by Afghanistan, Guinea-Bissau, Tajikistan and Laos in the annual rankings compiled by the Basel Institute on Governance, an independent anti-corruption group based in Switzerland. The three lowest ranked countries were Finland, Lithuania and Estonia.
In the list of 146 countries, Saudi Arabia ranked 93rd, which gives the Kingdom’s banking system a superior rating to that of Turkey in 43rd, Pakistan in 46th, China in 51st, Russia in 64th and India in 88th, and only marginally behind Japan in 98th.
“The Kingdom has a clean record as far as money laundering is concerned,” said Syed Ahmed Ziauddin, chief of the financial institutions and public sector at Bank Aljazira. “All financial institutions, including banks, have a high compliance rating within the framework of international regulations and guidelines issued by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority. The banks in the Kingdom have world-class technical platforms on a par with advanced countries.”
Marwan Jafri, another local banker, said: “Saudi banks are fully committed to fighting money laundering and combating terrorism financing by adopting and maintaining appropriate policies, systems and controls. But there are ample proofs in the public domain about the involvement of Iran in money laundering and terror financing.”
This is the sixth year in which the institute has compiled its rankings. Its report says the greatest improvements in the past year have been made by Sudan, Taiwan, and Bangladesh. In South Asia, Afghanistan is the highest-risk country followed by Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
 
Tags: Iran terror financing money laundering Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Syrian opposition ‘cautiously optimistic’ at Astana talks

JEDDAH: The Syrian opposition is cautiously optimistic about new peace talks but wants guarantees...

International universities come to UAE attracting Arabs, Asians

DUBAI: Tough visa policies in the West have led to international universities focusing on the UAE...

Syrian opposition ‘cautiously optimistic’ at Astana talks
International universities come to UAE attracting Arabs, Asians
Iran tops world league for money laundering and terror finance
Turkey and Russia to go ahead with arms deal
ICC prosecutor renews call to arrest Libyan commander
History of Syria’s war at risk as YouTube reins in content
Latest News
Democrats say Trump agrees to work on immigration bill, wall in dispute
13 views
Blaze kills 24 at Islamic school in Malaysian capital
50 views
Syrian opposition ‘cautiously optimistic’ at Astana talks
351 views
Saudi Shoura appreciates leadership’s support for Armed Forces
347 views
No AC! Millions in Florida swelter through power outages
237 views
Founder of online Chinese lender sentenced to life for fraud
196 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR