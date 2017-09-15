KSRelief signs contracts to treat 650 wounded Yemenis, rehabilitate 40 children conscripted by Houthis

RIYADH: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) signed contracts on Wednesday with several hospitals in Yemen to treat 650 victims of the current crisis in the country.

Ahmed bin Ali Bayez, KSRelief supervisor for operations and programs, signed on behalf of the Saudi humanitarian organization.

An executive contract was signed to treat wounded Yemenis with Al-Safwa Hospital in Taiz governorate, providing medical care to 150 injured persons, and two contracts with Al-Barihi Hospital in Taiz and Aden governorates to treat 300 patients.

Another contract was signed with Ben Zaila Hospital in Sayoun province to treat 200 wounded.

The contracts are a continuation of medical projects funded by KSRelief in coordination with the Higher Relief Committee represented by the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population and local international partners to provide health services to Yemenis inside and outside their country.

Meanwhile, KSRelief freed and rehabilitated 40 Yemeni children, who had previously been conscripted by Houthi militias.

The children were returned to school and reintroduced to their peers, thanks to an integrated project implemented in the governorates of Maarib and Al-Jawf.

The center, through a specialized institute, rehabilitated the children, 20 each from Maarib and Al-Jawf, as a first stage, within a wider protection project for child soldiers under the age of 15.

According to the center, they will receive, psychological, educational, social and sports courses for a period of one month, supervised by qualified psychologists, all according to international standards for reintegration programs.

These children were forced into the service of the Houthi militias, where they took part in the fighting and supplied the militias with ammunition and food.

According to Yemeni government estimates, more than 10,000 children have been conscripted by Houthis to fight in their ranks.

This project is a major achievement for KSRelief in its efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people during the ongoing crisis.

