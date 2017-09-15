Saudi Arabia refutes Iranian claim on mediation request with Houthis

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has rubbished a claim by an Iranian official that the Kingdom has sought his country's help in mediating with Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Director of Media Affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Osama Ahmed Nugali, refuted the statements by Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Senior Advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker, calling the claims baseless and unfounded.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has rubbished a claim by an Iranian official that the Kingdom has sought his country's help in mediating with Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Director of Media Affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Osama Ahmed Nugali, refuted the statements by Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Senior Advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker, calling the claims baseless and unfounded.