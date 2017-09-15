  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Arabia refutes Iranian claim on mediation request with Houthis

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia refutes Iranian claim on mediation request with Houthis

Arab News |
Houthis raise their weapons in the air during a demonstration. (Reuters)
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has rubbished a claim by an Iranian official that the Kingdom has sought his country's help in mediating with Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Director of Media Affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Osama Ahmed Nugali, refuted the statements by Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Senior Advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker, calling the claims baseless and unfounded.
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has rubbished a claim by an Iranian official that the Kingdom has sought his country's help in mediating with Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Director of Media Affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Osama Ahmed Nugali, refuted the statements by Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Senior Advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker, calling the claims baseless and unfounded.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia refutes Iranian claim on mediation request with Houthis

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has rubbished a claim by an Iranian official that the Kingdom has sought his...

SCTH president: Saudi Arabia oriented to promote, enhance tourism

CHENGDU, China: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and...

Saudi Arabia refutes Iranian claim on mediation request with Houthis
SCTH president: Saudi Arabia oriented to promote, enhance tourism
Saudi rights body deplores Qatar’s move to revoke citizenship of 55 nationals
KSRelief signs contracts to treat 650 wounded Yemenis, rehabilitate 40 children conscripted by Houthis
Saudi health, education ministries ready for second phase to reduce obesity among students
Saudi government decision to unblock Internet calling a welcome step
Latest News
US wants to see N. Korea sanctions bite, no options ruled out
12 views
Zambian president urges unity as govt, opposition prepare for talks
6 views
Calls for calm as tensions rise in Nigeria
7 views
Malaysia buries victims of deadly school fire
11 views
Pakistan beats World XI in T20 decider to win the series 2-1
16 views
Michigan doctor believes US ready for first Muslim governor
107 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR