  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Romanian soldier killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan: NATO

World

Romanian soldier killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan: NATO

AFP |
NATO soldiers keep watch near the wreckage of their vehicle at the site of a Taliban suicide attack in Kandahar. (AFP)
KABUL: A Romanian soldier was killed in a Taliban claimed suicide attack on a NATO convoy in southern Afghanistan that also wounded two others, officials said Saturday.
The assailant drove a vehicle packed with explosives into the foreign patrol as they drove through Daman district in Kandahar province on Friday.
All three casualties were Romanian soldiers, NATO’s Resolute Support train and assist mission said in a statement.
General John Nicholson, who heads up US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, condemned the attack and said it was further evidence the Taliban “are not interested in peace.”
“This loss only continues to strengthen our resolve and support to the Afghan government and its citizens as we work toward a secure and stable Afghanistan,” Nicholson said.
In a WhatsApp message sent to journalists on Friday Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said “seven invading forces” were killed in the attack. The militants routinely exaggerate battlefield claims.
The Taliban’s latest assault follows the group’s pledge to turn Afghanistan into a “graveyard” for foreign forces after US President Donald Trump’s announcement last month to keep American boots on the ground indefinitely.
Earlier this month two Taliban suicide bombers launched separate attacks around Bagram Airfield, America’s largest base in the country, that wounded several US soldiers and civilians.

Related Articles

KABUL: A Romanian soldier was killed in a Taliban claimed suicide attack on a NATO convoy in southern Afghanistan that also wounded two others, officials said Saturday.
The assailant drove a vehicle packed with explosives into the foreign patrol as they drove through Daman district in Kandahar province on Friday.
All three casualties were Romanian soldiers, NATO’s Resolute Support train and assist mission said in a statement.
General John Nicholson, who heads up US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, condemned the attack and said it was further evidence the Taliban “are not interested in peace.”
“This loss only continues to strengthen our resolve and support to the Afghan government and its citizens as we work toward a secure and stable Afghanistan,” Nicholson said.
In a WhatsApp message sent to journalists on Friday Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said “seven invading forces” were killed in the attack. The militants routinely exaggerate battlefield claims.
The Taliban’s latest assault follows the group’s pledge to turn Afghanistan into a “graveyard” for foreign forces after US President Donald Trump’s announcement last month to keep American boots on the ground indefinitely.
Earlier this month two Taliban suicide bombers launched separate attacks around Bagram Airfield, America’s largest base in the country, that wounded several US soldiers and civilians.
Tags: Taliban Afghanis NATO

Comments

MORE FROM World

Three killed in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp stampede

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Two children and a woman were killed in a stampede for aid near a...

Two children die in Ukraine camp fire

KIEV: A fire swept through a children’s camp in Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odessa, killing two...

Three killed in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp stampede
Two children die in Ukraine camp fire
British police arrest 18-year-old in hunt for London train bomber
Congo security forces kill at least 18 Burundian refugees — sources
Rohingya refugees forced to scramble for aid in Bangladesh
‘Take cover’ — but where? Japanese helpless over North Korea threat
Latest News
Cricket: JP Duminy retires from Test and first class matches
DEWA announces winning tender for world’s largest solar project
36 views
Egypt court sentences Mursi to 25 years in Qatar spy case
37 views
One Direction’s Horan brings soft touch with new album
53 views
Iraqi forces attack Daesh in Syria border area
53 views
Three killed in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp stampede
93 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR