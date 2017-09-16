  • Search form

Egypt condemns 7 to death over Daesh links, Copt beheadings

AFP |
Relatives of 27 Egyptian Coptic Christian workers who were kidnapped in the Libyan city of Sirte, take part in a protest to call for their release, in Cairo, February 13, 2015. (File photo by Reuters)
CAIRO: An Egyptian court Saturday condemned to death seven people for membership of the Daesh group and over the beheading in Libya of 21 Christians, all but one of them from Egypt, judicial officials said.
Daesh in Libya posted a video on the Internet in February 2015 of the gruesome beheadings on a Libyan beach, sparking international condemnation and Egyptian air strikes against jihadist targets in the neighboring Arab state.
Of the seven defendants, three were sentenced to death in absentia, the officials said. An unspecified number of those condemned were accused of having taken part in the beheadings.
Death sentences in Egypt are subject to review by the country’s mufti as the official interpreter of Islamic law, although his verdict is not legally binding.
Prosecutors accused the seven suspects of membership of a Daesh cell in Marsa Matruh, northwest Egypt, and of planning attacks after having received military training at jihadist camps in Libya and Syria.
Rulings are to be issued on November 25 against 13 others on trial in the same case.
In May, Egypt again struck what it said were jihadist targets in Libya after Daesh claimed a massacre of Coptic Christians on their way to a monastery south of Cairo.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said military reverses for Daesh in war-torn Syria were driving its fighters to try to relocate to Libya and the Sinai Peninsula of eastern Egypt.
Egypt has been battling an insurgency by a Daesh affiliate based in North Sinai since the military’s ouster in 2013 of Islamist president Muhammad Mursi.
Hundreds of members of Egypt’s security forces have been killed, while more than 100 Copts have died in church bombings since December.
