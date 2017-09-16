Jaguar Land Rover cars will be electrified from 2020

• All new Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles will be electrified from 2020. The company made the announcement at its inaugural Tech Fest, a series of debates and a free public exhibition about the future of mobility. Dr. Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover chief executive officer, said: “Every new Jaguar Land Rover model line will be electrified from 2020, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles. Our first fully electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE, goes on sale next year.” The electric Jaguar E-type Zero future-proofs one of the world’s most famous cars. Acclaimed by Enzo Ferrari as “the most beautiful car in the world,” the E-type now combines breathtaking design with electric power for the first time. Th E-type Zero is based on a 1968 Series 1.5 Roadster and features a cutting-edge electric powertrain for 0-60 mph in just 5.5 sec. It was engineered by Jaguar Classic at the company’s new Classic Works in Warwickshire, UK.



• Egemen Adiyaman, 39 years old, has been appointed after-sales director of Audi Middle East, and Chris Gale, 27 years old, has also been assigned a newly created role for the subsidiary as digitalization manager. Adiyaman began her professional career in 2001 in her home country of Turkey at Ford joint venture. She later worked as after-sales country manager for Toyota Motor Europe and also as after-sales regional manager for Mitsubishi Motors Europe. Before joining Audi Middle East, she held the role as general manager of aftersales for Infiniti Middle East, where she established the After Sales Division for the Middle East region. With over 15 years of experience in the international automotive industry, Adiyaman joins Audi Middle East, where she will head the Audi after-sales business for 11 Middle East markets.



• Hyundai is taking a major role in the transition toward a more environmentally sustainable motor industry, by creating a practical path forward in moving from fossil fuels to electric vehicles that will suit a wide range of worldwide markets. While there is now consensus in the motor industry that electric vehicles will dominate the future, Hyundai’s head of operations for Africa and the Middle East, Mike Song, says there is a tendency for companies to focus too heavily on a limited choice of technologies. As a result, the products in development may not be suitable for all markets, or all uses. Hyundai is taking a different approach. Instead of committing to one form of technology, the Korean company is now manufacturing models using four different approaches to electric power: Fully electric, hybrid, plug-in, and hydrogen fuel cell.



• Chery, China’s major carmaker, has introduced its first model for Europe at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The all-new compact SUV, which makes its global debut in pre-production form, will lead a lineup of new Chery models within the next few years. The range of Chery concept and production models on display in Frankfurt highlights the Chinese brand’s progressive “Life In Motion” design philosophy that will define its future products for global markets. In addition to the new SUV, Chery also presented its Tiggo Coupe Concept SUV, alongside the TIGGO 5x and TIGGO 7 models, two of Chery’s latest models for its existing international markets.

