  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 36 min 18 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

MWL: Extremism has little foothold in Muslim world

ARAB NEWS |
Mohammed Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, addresses a conference in New York on Saturday.
6 photos
NEW YORK: The vast majority of Muslims are interested in cultural communication with the non-Muslim world and extremism is an abnormal and isolated occurrence, Mohammed Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, (MWL) told a conference in New York on Saturday.
“Cultural communication generates understanding among nations … and this leads to the alliance of civilizations,” Al-Issa said.
Extremism “has little foothold in the Muslim world,” he said, and according to the latest estimates, the term could be applied to only one in 200,000 people. “The impact of intellectual and military terrorism and extremism is shrinking, in a clear and tangible way.”
Al-Issa said extremism was a general and comprehensive concept, and to attribute it only to Islam was false since it also had intellectual, political and racial aspects.
He was speaking on the opening day of the International Muslim World League Conference, attended by more than 450 representatives of Islamic institutions and scientific, intellectual and political organizations from around the world.
The two-day conference will discuss issues including cultural contributions from the US and the Islamic world, the Islamic contribution to the promotion of world peace, Muslims in the US, integration and citizenship, and the relationship between the US and the Islamic world.
Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, told delegates at the conference that cultural communication enhanced linkage between cultures and helped to close the cultural gap. “We look forward to living in dignity and security and protecting our families and Muslims,” he said.
Al-Othaimeen said more than 1.8 billion Muslims around the world lived in peace and reflected moderate Muslim ideologies.
Abdul Rahman ibn Abdul Aziz Al-Sudais, general president for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said cultural communication between nations was important, especially between the US and the Muslim world, and essential to Islamic civilization. Confronting terrorism was one of the main objectives of cultural communication, he said.

Related Articles

NEW YORK: The vast majority of Muslims are interested in cultural communication with the non-Muslim world and extremism is an abnormal and isolated occurrence, Mohammed Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, (MWL) told a conference in New York on Saturday.
“Cultural communication generates understanding among nations … and this leads to the alliance of civilizations,” Al-Issa said.
Extremism “has little foothold in the Muslim world,” he said, and according to the latest estimates, the term could be applied to only one in 200,000 people. “The impact of intellectual and military terrorism and extremism is shrinking, in a clear and tangible way.”
Al-Issa said extremism was a general and comprehensive concept, and to attribute it only to Islam was false since it also had intellectual, political and racial aspects.
He was speaking on the opening day of the International Muslim World League Conference, attended by more than 450 representatives of Islamic institutions and scientific, intellectual and political organizations from around the world.
The two-day conference will discuss issues including cultural contributions from the US and the Islamic world, the Islamic contribution to the promotion of world peace, Muslims in the US, integration and citizenship, and the relationship between the US and the Islamic world.
Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, told delegates at the conference that cultural communication enhanced linkage between cultures and helped to close the cultural gap. “We look forward to living in dignity and security and protecting our families and Muslims,” he said.
Al-Othaimeen said more than 1.8 billion Muslims around the world lived in peace and reflected moderate Muslim ideologies.
Abdul Rahman ibn Abdul Aziz Al-Sudais, general president for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said cultural communication between nations was important, especially between the US and the Muslim world, and essential to Islamic civilization. Confronting terrorism was one of the main objectives of cultural communication, he said.
Tags: MWL Muslim World League (MWL) New York Washington Saudi-washington Saudi-US relations

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

MWL: Extremism has little foothold in Muslim world

NEW YORK: The vast majority of Muslims are interested in cultural communication with the non-Muslim...

Saudi government, people proud to create partnerships with Muslims all over the word: Islamic minister

SAO PAULO, Brazil: Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Saleh Al-Asheikh said the...

MWL: Extremism has little foothold in Muslim world
Saudi government, people proud to create partnerships with Muslims all over the word: Islamic minister
Public Prosecutor: Saudi Arabia established permanent committee to enhance international judicial cooperation
Saudi education minister signs cooperation agreement with Swedish counterpart
Algerian, Pakistani and Burkina Faso pilgrims attend Makkah festival
UNWTO honors Prince Sultan for developing Saudi tourism, national heritage
Latest News
Tropical storm warning for Los Cabos, Mexico due to Norma
30 views
Hamas agrees to steps toward Palestinian unity
37 views
Hurricane Jose staying off US East Coast as Storm Maria forms
106 views
US attends meeting on Paris climate accord, still plans to withdraw
88 views
New Syrian cease-fire zones ‘a success for Turkey’
150 views
Actress Kelly Macdonald has separated from husband
151 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR