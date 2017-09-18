  • Search form

Business & Economy

Saudi to launch Future Investment Initiative event

Arab News |
Riyadh where the two-day event will be taking place (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: The Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (PIF) announced Monday the launch of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) under the patronage of King Salman.
Hosted and organized by PIF, the Kingdom’s main investment arm and one of the world’s leading sovereign wealth funds, the FII will take place from Oct. 24 to 26, 2017, in Riyadh.
The event has been billed as a game-changing platform exploring the new trends, opportunities, challenges and emerging industries that will shape the world economy and investment environment over the coming decades.

This inaugural FII will be held under the leadership Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who is also the chairman of the PIF.

The invitation-only event will bring together internationally-renowned business and investment leaders. There will also be a number of high profile speakers, covering major investors, global financial institutions and established and emerging businesses, including: Larry Fink, BlackRock chairman and CEO; Stuart Gulliver, HSBC group chief executive; Joe Kaeser, Siemens president and CEO; Tong Li, Bank of China CEO; Masayoshi Son, SoftBank Group chairman and CEO; George Whitesides, Virgin Galatic CEO.

Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, managing director of the PIF said: “The Future Investment Initiative will provide an unprecedented opportunity for many leaders and influencers around the world to better understand the future of the global investment landscape.
“It will also act as a platform to showcase the PIF’s redefined investment mandate and strategy, as it progresses toward becoming the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund.”
Through a highly collaborative and interactive program, over 2,000 attendees will discuss long-term investment and global trends across a broad range of topics. The event is designed around three key pillars: Shifting centers of power; the new investment paradigm and innovation for a better world.

The FII is being organized in the context of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a blueprint that is already charting the path for the Kingdom to harness its strategic location and strong investment capabilities.
The core principles of the event are aligned with the strategic objectives and targets of the Kingdom’s National Transformation Plan, which is key to achieving the targets set for Vision 2030.

