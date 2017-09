DUBAI: Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it hoped Iraqi Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani would not hold an independence referendum, saying such a move could bring risks for Iraq and the region.

Saudi Arabia “looks to the wisdom of President Barzani in not holding the referendum,” a foreign ministry statement on state news agency SPA said.

