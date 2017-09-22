Moderation Center highlights Saudi Arabia’s pioneering role

JEDDAH: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah region, said that since the establishment of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom has been moderate in all its issues.

This came during the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday of the Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Center for Moderation and during the announcement of the winners of the center’s award at King Abdul Aziz University.

“This great country started, since its inception, to adopt moderation in its policies, culture, work and treatment of all internal and external problems.”

He pointed out that the people of Saudi Arabia have supported the leadership in an unprecedented project in a world plagued by ideas, wars, policies and extremist approaches.

“These strange phenomena in which some societies claim to be the owner of progress, development and priority, are in fact a quest for worldly gains, where there is no faith and moderation,” Prince Khaled said.

He added: “We all stand united behind our leadership. We tell the whole world that we are proud of our constitution and we are proud of this society and this people.”

Prince Khaled added: “I say to every citizen, Raise up your head, you are a Saudi national.”

Prince Khaled then announced the winners of the moderation award. He has also launched a new package of specific programs and initiatives that were earlier planned, which will be implemented on the ground in the near future.

According to exploratory studies carried out by the center among 600 families, 92 percent of households have no knowledge of the indicators of extremism.

The studies revealed that 84 percent of the families have no awareness of ways to protect their children from extremism.

Ninety-one percent of the participants in these research studies wanted to participate in such awareness programs. These are the reasons that prompted the center to adopt this initiative.

This initiative will be implemented during this academic year as a first stage. The experience will be assessed and then circulated throughout the Kingdom as a second stage.

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Center for Moderation and Prince Mohammed bin Naif Center for advising in the field of disseminating the culture of moderation, and combating extremism and terrorism in society.

JEDDAH: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah region, said that since the establishment of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom has been moderate in all its issues.

This came during the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday of the Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Center for Moderation and during the announcement of the winners of the center’s award at King Abdul Aziz University.

“This great country started, since its inception, to adopt moderation in its policies, culture, work and treatment of all internal and external problems.”

He pointed out that the people of Saudi Arabia have supported the leadership in an unprecedented project in a world plagued by ideas, wars, policies and extremist approaches.

“These strange phenomena in which some societies claim to be the owner of progress, development and priority, are in fact a quest for worldly gains, where there is no faith and moderation,” Prince Khaled said.

He added: “We all stand united behind our leadership. We tell the whole world that we are proud of our constitution and we are proud of this society and this people.”

Prince Khaled added: “I say to every citizen, Raise up your head, you are a Saudi national.”

Prince Khaled then announced the winners of the moderation award. He has also launched a new package of specific programs and initiatives that were earlier planned, which will be implemented on the ground in the near future.

According to exploratory studies carried out by the center among 600 families, 92 percent of households have no knowledge of the indicators of extremism.

The studies revealed that 84 percent of the families have no awareness of ways to protect their children from extremism.

Ninety-one percent of the participants in these research studies wanted to participate in such awareness programs. These are the reasons that prompted the center to adopt this initiative.

This initiative will be implemented during this academic year as a first stage. The experience will be assessed and then circulated throughout the Kingdom as a second stage.

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Center for Moderation and Prince Mohammed bin Naif Center for advising in the field of disseminating the culture of moderation, and combating extremism and terrorism in society.