  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 56 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Moderation Center highlights Saudi Arabia’s pioneering role

Mohammed Al-Sulami |
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal inaugurates Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Center for Moderation in Jeddah on Wednesday. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah region, said that since the establishment of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom has been moderate in all its issues.
This came during the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday of the Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Center for Moderation and during the announcement of the winners of the center’s award at King Abdul Aziz University.
“This great country started, since its inception, to adopt moderation in its policies, culture, work and treatment of all internal and external problems.”
He pointed out that the people of Saudi Arabia have supported the leadership in an unprecedented project in a world plagued by ideas, wars, policies and extremist approaches.
“These strange phenomena in which some societies claim to be the owner of progress, development and priority, are in fact a quest for worldly gains, where there is no faith and moderation,” Prince Khaled said.
He added: “We all stand united behind our leadership. We tell the whole world that we are proud of our constitution and we are proud of this society and this people.”
Prince Khaled added: “I say to every citizen, Raise up your head, you are a Saudi national.”
Prince Khaled then announced the winners of the moderation award. He has also launched a new package of specific programs and initiatives that were earlier planned, which will be implemented on the ground in the near future.
According to exploratory studies carried out by the center among 600 families, 92 percent of households have no knowledge of the indicators of extremism.
The studies revealed that 84 percent of the families have no awareness of ways to protect their children from extremism.
Ninety-one percent of the participants in these research studies wanted to participate in such awareness programs. These are the reasons that prompted the center to adopt this initiative.
This initiative will be implemented during this academic year as a first stage. The experience will be assessed and then circulated throughout the Kingdom as a second stage.
A memorandum of cooperation was signed between Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Center for Moderation and Prince Mohammed bin Naif Center for advising in the field of disseminating the culture of moderation, and combating extremism and terrorism in society.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah region, said that since the establishment of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom has been moderate in all its issues.
This came during the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday of the Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Center for Moderation and during the announcement of the winners of the center’s award at King Abdul Aziz University.
“This great country started, since its inception, to adopt moderation in its policies, culture, work and treatment of all internal and external problems.”
He pointed out that the people of Saudi Arabia have supported the leadership in an unprecedented project in a world plagued by ideas, wars, policies and extremist approaches.
“These strange phenomena in which some societies claim to be the owner of progress, development and priority, are in fact a quest for worldly gains, where there is no faith and moderation,” Prince Khaled said.
He added: “We all stand united behind our leadership. We tell the whole world that we are proud of our constitution and we are proud of this society and this people.”
Prince Khaled added: “I say to every citizen, Raise up your head, you are a Saudi national.”
Prince Khaled then announced the winners of the moderation award. He has also launched a new package of specific programs and initiatives that were earlier planned, which will be implemented on the ground in the near future.
According to exploratory studies carried out by the center among 600 families, 92 percent of households have no knowledge of the indicators of extremism.
The studies revealed that 84 percent of the families have no awareness of ways to protect their children from extremism.
Ninety-one percent of the participants in these research studies wanted to participate in such awareness programs. These are the reasons that prompted the center to adopt this initiative.
This initiative will be implemented during this academic year as a first stage. The experience will be assessed and then circulated throughout the Kingdom as a second stage.
A memorandum of cooperation was signed between Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Center for Moderation and Prince Mohammed bin Naif Center for advising in the field of disseminating the culture of moderation, and combating extremism and terrorism in society.
Tags: Makkah Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Center for Moderation King Abdul Aziz University moderation

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

National Day celebrations include 27 events in 17 cities across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has made extensive arrangements to celebrate its 87th National Day in a...

Saudi leaders taking great efforts to shore up unity of Muslims worldwide

RIYADH: Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, president of the Board of Grievances and Board of...

National Day celebrations include 27 events in 17 cities across Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders taking great efforts to shore up unity of Muslims worldwide
CIB: National Day represents the history of a struggle to establish modern state
UAE launches #together_forever for Saudi National Day
Saudi ministry organizes National Day celebrations
Madinah prepares for KSA’s 87th National Day
Latest News
Mexico shocked by news: Girl trapped in rubble didn’t exist
17 views
Pakistan tells UN won’t be ‘scapegoat’ in Afghan war
37 views
N.Korea’s Kim says will make “deranged” Trump pay dearly for UN speech
22 views
National Day celebrations include 27 events in 17 cities across Saudi Arabia
317 views
Saudi leaders taking great efforts to shore up unity of Muslims worldwide
114 views
CIB: National Day represents the history of a struggle to establish modern state
30 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR