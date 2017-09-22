  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

New drive to increase Saudi women’s employment in IT industry

ARAB NEWS |
A young Saudi woman participate in a mobile phone repair training in Abha. (SPA file photo)
RIYADH: A guide prepared by the Saudi E-Government Program (Yesser) has identified eight factors that could increase the employment of Saudi women in the information technology (IT) sector, local media said.
The guide reportedly came in light of the increase of Saudi female graduates who were twice the number of female graduates in 13 countries of the world such as the US, the UK and South Korea, Aleqtesadiah daily said.
The factors contained an analysis of the work environment (part-time and remote-based work), social and organizational environment of the company, training and development, and the availability of support services such as rest rooms, transport and prayer places.
Meanwhile, the Yesser program plans to develop and update the guide periodically to keep abreast of developments, achieve maximum benefits and study local and global experiences in this regard.
According to the latest study on the best practices to employ women, the rate of graduates in the scientific sections represented 14 percent of the total graduates. Graduates of the scientific sections (mathematics, physics, biology, statistics, and informatics) reached 47,382 compared to 337,101 graduates of other sections of the universities.
Female graduates in the scientific sections represented 20.5 percent of the total female graduates in the Kingdom where their number in the last five years stood at 74,272 out of 362,906 female graduates.
The Yesser program was jointly established by the Ministry of Finance and the Communication and Information Technology Commission to work as an incentive in applying and minimizing centralism of e-government transactions.

