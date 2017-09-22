Saudi leaders taking great efforts to shore up unity of Muslims worldwide

RIYADH: Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, president of the Board of Grievances and Board of Administrative Justice, said that the Kingdom, since its establishment by the late King Abdul Aziz, has been living and evolving in all fields, through well-studied plans and mechanisms designed in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

In his statement to marke the 87th National Day, Al-Yousef said: “This day means a lot to all Saudis as we commemorate the day when founder King Abdul Aziz united the Kingdom.”

He praised the ongoing efforts of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to serve Muslims and unite them worldwide to face challenges wisely and justly.

Al-Yousef said that King Salman has never stopped supporting the Board of Grievances in all its activities and procedures.

Al-Yousef also said that in 2016, the board settled 115,276 cases, appointed 58 judges and promoted 185 employees.

The board launched an administrative court in Wadi Ad-Dawasir two months ago to facilitate procedures for the districts’ residents.

The Board of Grievances enhances its partnerships with relevant authorities, and thus signed a number of agreements. One of the most important was the agreement with the Board of Grievances in Sudan.

