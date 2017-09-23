  • Search form

Media

Twitter competition for best 87th Saudi National Day video intensifies

Arab News
A screenshot of the General Authority's promo video. (Video grab)
JEDDAH: Twitter is seeing intense competition as Saudi government and private-sector agencies try to outdo each other to muster social media virtual votes for their videos celebrating the Kingdom’s 87th National Day.
Jeddah municipality, putting its best efforts, has even shared three video of its preparations for the Kingdom’s anniversary on its official account using the viral #SaudiNationalDay hashtag.

The official account of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH) meanwhile posted a video showing traditional dances across the Kingdom.
The clip starts with the Saudi poet Prince Bader bin Abdulmuhsen performing one of his verses about the Kingdom as an oud, with its distinct melodramatic sound, plays in the background.

For Saudi Arabian Mining Company’s (Ma’aden) meanwhile, there is no better way to present its video masterpiece but through King Salman’s words to his people itself.
“My focus is on the sustainable development and utilization of our country’s resources in order to achieve a prosperous future for our nations and for all Saudis,” King Salman says, addressing his fellowmen.
The video also features Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s words during his TV interviews: “Our ambition is to always be proud of our nation. Our ambition is to create a wonderful environment in our country. To make our country a major contributor in the advancement and development on the world, whether on the economic level, or the cultural level, or the intellectual level.”
“Our ambition will allow us to overcome any challenge. This is our ambition and we have so much to offer to Saudi and to the world.”
Ma’aden’s video ends with another of the Crown Prince’s words that “the sky is the limit if the Saudi people was convinced,” accompanied by the #together_our_ambition_has_no_limits hashtag.

MiSK Foundation’s 2:51-minute clip is likewise replete with creative artistry right from the start, and is highlighted by the caption: “A well-established and long-lasting steps. May you always be the source of our pride and patriotism.”

General Entertainment Authority’s tweets and videos have already been flooding the social media platform with a lengthy list of 27 activities across the Kingdom in 50 shades of green, promising Saudi-based audience with a variety of events ranging from musical concerts, national epics, international performances and more.

Dallah Al-Baraka, one of the largest business groups in the Middle East, presented a national work which embodies the unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the founder King Abdulaziz.

Other Saudi telecommunications companies also had a fair share of promo videos on the 87th national day.
Zain called for diversity in its video.

Meanwhile, Mobily chose to laud the heroes on the Saudi southern border defending the homeland with their blood as a contribution to the series of the national day videos.

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) video featured a song by the famous Saudi singer Abdulmajeed Abdullah's national song "We Pledge Allegiance To You, O Homeland."

MOST POPULAR