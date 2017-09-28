  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 54 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Life on Earth may date back 3.95 bn years: study

World

Life on Earth may date back 3.95 bn years: study

AFP |
This NASA handout photo released on September 27, 2017 shows a color composite image of Earth taken on September 22 by the MapCam camera on NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. (AFP)
PARIS: Rudimentary life may have existed on Earth 3.95 billion years ago, a time when our infant planet was being bombarded by comets and had hardly any oxygen, researchers said Wednesday.
A team presented what they say is the oldest-known fossil evidence for life on the Blue Planet — grains of graphite, a form of carbon, wedged into ancient sedimentary rocks in Labrador, Canada.
The previous most ancient life traces were reported in March, from a site in Quebec estimated at between 3.8 billion and 4.3 billion years old, though an author of the new study called that dating process “highly controversial.”
“This is the oldest evidence,” Tsuyoshi Komiya of The University of Tokyo insisted in an e-mail exchange with AFP.
“Our samples are also the oldest supracrustal rocks preserved on Earth” — a type similar to the formation which contained the Quebec samples.
Fossil evidence for early organisms is scarce, and rocks that remain from that period are often poorly preserved.
A key difficulty for scientists on a quest to find the oldest life on Earth is proving that organic remains were produced by living organisms rather than geological processes.
This field of study is aimed not only at pinpointing the start of life on our planet, but also to shed light on the possibility of life having existed — or still existing — on other planets such as Mars.
For the new study, Komiya and a team studied graphite, a form of carbon used in pencil lead, in rocks at Saglek Block in Labrador, Canada.
They measured its isotope composition, the signature of chemical elements, and concluded the graphite was “biogenic” — meaning it was produced by living organisms.
The identity of the organisms, or what they looked like, remains a mystery.
“We will analyze other isotopes such as nitrogen, sulfur and iron of the organic matter and accompanied minerals to identify the kinds of organisms,” said Komiya of the next step.
“In addition, we can estimate the environment” in which the organisms lived by analizing the chemical composition of the rock itself.
If the findings are accurate, it means life took hold on Earth just a geological second after its formation some 4.5 billion years ago.
Before the Quebec fossils, which were also described in Nature, the oldest traces of life were found in Greenland’s ice cap and dated to 3.7 billion years ago.

Related Articles

PARIS: Rudimentary life may have existed on Earth 3.95 billion years ago, a time when our infant planet was being bombarded by comets and had hardly any oxygen, researchers said Wednesday.
A team presented what they say is the oldest-known fossil evidence for life on the Blue Planet — grains of graphite, a form of carbon, wedged into ancient sedimentary rocks in Labrador, Canada.
The previous most ancient life traces were reported in March, from a site in Quebec estimated at between 3.8 billion and 4.3 billion years old, though an author of the new study called that dating process “highly controversial.”
“This is the oldest evidence,” Tsuyoshi Komiya of The University of Tokyo insisted in an e-mail exchange with AFP.
“Our samples are also the oldest supracrustal rocks preserved on Earth” — a type similar to the formation which contained the Quebec samples.
Fossil evidence for early organisms is scarce, and rocks that remain from that period are often poorly preserved.
A key difficulty for scientists on a quest to find the oldest life on Earth is proving that organic remains were produced by living organisms rather than geological processes.
This field of study is aimed not only at pinpointing the start of life on our planet, but also to shed light on the possibility of life having existed — or still existing — on other planets such as Mars.
For the new study, Komiya and a team studied graphite, a form of carbon used in pencil lead, in rocks at Saglek Block in Labrador, Canada.
They measured its isotope composition, the signature of chemical elements, and concluded the graphite was “biogenic” — meaning it was produced by living organisms.
The identity of the organisms, or what they looked like, remains a mystery.
“We will analyze other isotopes such as nitrogen, sulfur and iron of the organic matter and accompanied minerals to identify the kinds of organisms,” said Komiya of the next step.
“In addition, we can estimate the environment” in which the organisms lived by analizing the chemical composition of the rock itself.
If the findings are accurate, it means life took hold on Earth just a geological second after its formation some 4.5 billion years ago.
Before the Quebec fossils, which were also described in Nature, the oldest traces of life were found in Greenland’s ice cap and dated to 3.7 billion years ago.
Tags: Paris Life on earth NASA

Comments

MORE FROM World

Cuba sonic mystery deepens after fruitless probes

HAVANA: Months of investigations into so-called sonic attacks on American diplomats in Cuba, which...

Japan’s Abe calls for a snap election after parliament dissolved

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday called a snap election, as fresh opinion...

Cuba sonic mystery deepens after fruitless probes
Japan’s Abe calls for a snap election after parliament dissolved
South Korea expects more provocations from Pyongyang mid-October
Ranger: Yosemite rock fall kills 1, injures another
Illinois woman charged with killing 2 children found guilty
Life on Earth may date back 3.95 bn years: study
Latest News
Panel falls from All Nippon Airways aircraft in Japan
2 views
Trump proposes biggest US tax overhaul in 30 years
44 views
Cuba sonic mystery deepens after fruitless probes
28 views
Toyota to form electric car technology venture with Mazda
125 views
China’s COMAC says C919 jet completes second test flight
133 views
Japan’s Abe calls for a snap election after parliament dissolved
103 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR