DP World to start Port Du Futur construction in Senegal by 2018

DUBAI: DP World will start construction of Port Du Futur after the Dubai port operators’ officials met with Senegalese government officials to confirm the development of infrastructure projects in the west African country.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the DP World Group Chairman and CEO, Senegalese President Macky Sall and Prime Minister Mohammed Dionne finalized the agreement on land allocation for Port Du Futur during the meeting, a statement from DP World said.

After construction is finished, the integrated Port Du Futur will feature an economic zone and logistics zone adjacent to new Blaise Diagne international airport. The port will also provide a seamless movement of cargo to neighboring landlocked countries in the African continent, the port operator said.

During discussions with Senegalese officials, DP World also agreed to provide a master plan for redevelopment of the old port of Dakar into a major logistics hub and gateway.

DP World published earlier this year a study on the economic impact of its role as operator of the Dakar Container Terminal, noting that 31,000 Senegalese nationals have benefited from the port operator’s activities.

It also said that DP World’s activities have resulted in a 63 percent in Dakar’s imports and exports between 2010 and 2015, boosted by the company’s infrastructure investments.

“African nations are determined to develop their infrastructure to encourage trade and the growth of their economies. The region has major trade potential, especially for landlocked nations seeking gateways to the sea and connectivity between them will be key,” Bin Sulayem said in the statement.

“The size of the region and their populations reinforces the need for multi-modal transport, logistics and customs capabilities across borders and as our business moves the world across 40 countries we have the knowhow to help in that mission.”

DUBAI: DP World will start construction of Port Du Futur after the Dubai port operators’ officials met with Senegalese government officials to confirm the development of infrastructure projects in the west African country.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the DP World Group Chairman and CEO, Senegalese President Macky Sall and Prime Minister Mohammed Dionne finalized the agreement on land allocation for Port Du Futur during the meeting, a statement from DP World said.

After construction is finished, the integrated Port Du Futur will feature an economic zone and logistics zone adjacent to new Blaise Diagne international airport. The port will also provide a seamless movement of cargo to neighboring landlocked countries in the African continent, the port operator said.

During discussions with Senegalese officials, DP World also agreed to provide a master plan for redevelopment of the old port of Dakar into a major logistics hub and gateway.

DP World published earlier this year a study on the economic impact of its role as operator of the Dakar Container Terminal, noting that 31,000 Senegalese nationals have benefited from the port operator’s activities.

It also said that DP World’s activities have resulted in a 63 percent in Dakar’s imports and exports between 2010 and 2015, boosted by the company’s infrastructure investments.

“African nations are determined to develop their infrastructure to encourage trade and the growth of their economies. The region has major trade potential, especially for landlocked nations seeking gateways to the sea and connectivity between them will be key,” Bin Sulayem said in the statement.

“The size of the region and their populations reinforces the need for multi-modal transport, logistics and customs capabilities across borders and as our business moves the world across 40 countries we have the knowhow to help in that mission.”