  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 0 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Update

Drone strike kills at least 8 Hezbollah fighters in Syria

PHILIP ISSA | AP |
An explosion following an air strike is seen in western Kobani neighborhood, November 23, 2014. (File photo by Reuters)
BEIRUT: At least eight Hezbollah fighters were killed in a drone strike in the eastern Syrian desert, where pro-government forces are engaged in a grinding battle against the Daesh group, a monitoring group said Monday.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a drone struck a position of the Lebanese militant group, which is fighting alongside President Bashar Assad’s forces.
A Hezbollah official confirmed the strike but not the toll. The official was not authorized to speak to the media so spoke on condition of anonymity.
It was not immediately clear who was operating the drone. Unmanned aerial vehicles are now widely used in Iraq and Syria, by armies and militant groups alike.
Israel has been targeting Hezbollah’s convoys in Syria with growing regularity, saying it cannot allow advanced weapons provided by Iran to be sent to Lebanon. Iran has sponsored and supplied Hezbollah since establishing the group in the 1980s to fight Israel’s occupation of south Lebanon.
But Israel’s strikes are generally confined to western and southern Syria, near the Lebanon and Israel borders. It has also been accused of striking Syrian government positions.
The US has also attacked Syrian pro-government forces by air, but only once in any connection to the war on the Daesh group, in September 2016, when an air raid killed at least 60 Syrian soldiers. The White House called the raid a mistake, and said it was committed to the war against the jihadist group.
Syrian pro-government forces have been confronted with a fierce counter-campaign after months of advances against the Daesh group in central and eastern Syria.
The jihadists briefly cut a major highway last week, isolating pro-government forces in the east and sparking a ferocious battle to win back the artery, activists said. The Observatory said two days of fighting in the desert area left 120 Syrian troops, Hezbollah fighters and other pro-government gunmen dead.
Syria’s military has heavily relied on Russia, Iran, Hezbollah, and other Iranian-sponsored militias throughout Syria’s six-year-old civil war.

Related Articles

BEIRUT: At least eight Hezbollah fighters were killed in a drone strike in the eastern Syrian desert, where pro-government forces are engaged in a grinding battle against the Daesh group, a monitoring group said Monday.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a drone struck a position of the Lebanese militant group, which is fighting alongside President Bashar Assad’s forces.
A Hezbollah official confirmed the strike but not the toll. The official was not authorized to speak to the media so spoke on condition of anonymity.
It was not immediately clear who was operating the drone. Unmanned aerial vehicles are now widely used in Iraq and Syria, by armies and militant groups alike.
Israel has been targeting Hezbollah’s convoys in Syria with growing regularity, saying it cannot allow advanced weapons provided by Iran to be sent to Lebanon. Iran has sponsored and supplied Hezbollah since establishing the group in the 1980s to fight Israel’s occupation of south Lebanon.
But Israel’s strikes are generally confined to western and southern Syria, near the Lebanon and Israel borders. It has also been accused of striking Syrian government positions.
The US has also attacked Syrian pro-government forces by air, but only once in any connection to the war on the Daesh group, in September 2016, when an air raid killed at least 60 Syrian soldiers. The White House called the raid a mistake, and said it was committed to the war against the jihadist group.
Syrian pro-government forces have been confronted with a fierce counter-campaign after months of advances against the Daesh group in central and eastern Syria.
The jihadists briefly cut a major highway last week, isolating pro-government forces in the east and sparking a ferocious battle to win back the artery, activists said. The Observatory said two days of fighting in the desert area left 120 Syrian troops, Hezbollah fighters and other pro-government gunmen dead.
Syria’s military has heavily relied on Russia, Iran, Hezbollah, and other Iranian-sponsored militias throughout Syria’s six-year-old civil war.
Tags: Hezbollah Lebanon Daesh ISIL Israel

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Palestinian PM in Gaza for major reconciliation effort

BEIT LAHIYA, Gaza Strip: The Palestinian prime minister led a delegation from the West Bank to the...

Update

Drone strike kills at least 8 Hezbollah fighters in Syria

BEIRUT: At least eight Hezbollah fighters were killed in a drone strike in the eastern Syrian...

Palestinian PM in Gaza for major reconciliation effort
Drone strike kills at least 8 Hezbollah fighters in Syria
Deadly twin suicide attack hits Damascus police station
Iraq allows foreigners to leave Kurdistan via Baghdad
Iraq forces launch assault to retake Daesh-held areas near Hawija
Qatari poet stripped of citizenship for supporting KSA
Latest News
Daesh claims Las Vegas mass shooting, probers say no proof of terror angle
2076 views
US wraps up lopsided Presidents Cup victory
3 views
Bills stun Falcons, Patriots stumble
5 views
Stanton ends with 59 home runs as Braves down Marlins 8-5
2 views
Trump condemns Las Vegas mass shooting as ‘act of pure evil’
16 views
Saudi King Salman to start Russia visit on Thursday
52 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR