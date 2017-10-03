Emirates unveils codeshare flights to 29 destinations with FlyDubai

LONDON: Emirates’ customers are now able to book flights to 29 FlyDubai destinations across three continents as part of the two airlines’ codeshare agreement, with more routes expected to be announced in the coming months.

New destinations include flights to European cities such as Prague and Sofia as well as destinations in India, Russia, Iran and within the Gulf region itself.

“This deal makes it easier for customers to book and transfer between the two carriers’ flights and opens up many more journey itineraries,” said John Strickland, aviation analyst at JLS Consulting.

Passengers were able to start booking trips from Oct. 3, with travel starting on Oct. 29. The codeshare forms part of a partnership between Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates and the low-cost airline FlyDubai announced in July.

The tie-up aims to further integrate the two airlines’ network and coordinate scheduling to improve connectivity for travelers passing through Dubai International Airport. By 2022, the combined network of Emirates and FlyDubai is expected to reach 240 destinations, served by a combined fleet of 380 aircraft, according to Emirates.

“This is just the start and as we expand the partner network in the coming months we will open up more opportunities for our passengers to explore the world,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Group and chairman of FlyDubai.

The agreement will benefit both airlines, said Saj Ahmad, aviation analyst at StrategicAero Research, as the two airlines can feed more traffic into each other’s network.

“FlyDubai will certainly be able to leverage the strength of Emirates’ huge international network and pull in transfer traffic, while Emirates will be able to utilize the massive frequency-based services to places like Russia, where FlyDubai has been adept at pulling in high volumes of customers as well as higher yield business class passengers,” he said.

Emirates’ passengers booking flights within the codeshare agreement will continue to receive complimentary meals and an Emirates checked baggage allowed on the flights operated by FlyDubai in both business and economy classes.

Emirates Skyward members will also be able to earn air miles on codeshare flights.

LONDON: Emirates’ customers are now able to book flights to 29 FlyDubai destinations across three continents as part of the two airlines’ codeshare agreement, with more routes expected to be announced in the coming months.

New destinations include flights to European cities such as Prague and Sofia as well as destinations in India, Russia, Iran and within the Gulf region itself.

“This deal makes it easier for customers to book and transfer between the two carriers’ flights and opens up many more journey itineraries,” said John Strickland, aviation analyst at JLS Consulting.

Passengers were able to start booking trips from Oct. 3, with travel starting on Oct. 29. The codeshare forms part of a partnership between Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates and the low-cost airline FlyDubai announced in July.

The tie-up aims to further integrate the two airlines’ network and coordinate scheduling to improve connectivity for travelers passing through Dubai International Airport. By 2022, the combined network of Emirates and FlyDubai is expected to reach 240 destinations, served by a combined fleet of 380 aircraft, according to Emirates.

“This is just the start and as we expand the partner network in the coming months we will open up more opportunities for our passengers to explore the world,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Group and chairman of FlyDubai.

The agreement will benefit both airlines, said Saj Ahmad, aviation analyst at StrategicAero Research, as the two airlines can feed more traffic into each other’s network.

“FlyDubai will certainly be able to leverage the strength of Emirates’ huge international network and pull in transfer traffic, while Emirates will be able to utilize the massive frequency-based services to places like Russia, where FlyDubai has been adept at pulling in high volumes of customers as well as higher yield business class passengers,” he said.

Emirates’ passengers booking flights within the codeshare agreement will continue to receive complimentary meals and an Emirates checked baggage allowed on the flights operated by FlyDubai in both business and economy classes.

Emirates Skyward members will also be able to earn air miles on codeshare flights.