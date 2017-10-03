  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 58 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Iraqi sanctions will not punish Kurdish people, says Al-Abadi

Middle-East

Iraqi sanctions will not punish Kurdish people, says Al-Abadi

Suadad Al-Salhy |
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi. (REUTERS)
BAGHDAD: Amid fears in Iraqi Kurdistan that economic and financial sanctions imposed by Baghdad will hurt them soon, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi said on Monday his government would not target or punish the Kurdish people.
Al-Abadi demanded that Kurdish leaders annul their independence referendum, commit fully to Iraq’s constitutional unity and cease provocations in areas they have “illegally seized.”
These are the conditions for talks with Irbil after last month’s controversial referendum in which more than 90 percent of voters in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq supported independent statehood, the prime minister’s spokesman said.
“They must deal with Baghdad as the federal authority that has federal power inside the region,” Ehssan Al-Shimiri, an adviser to the prime minister, told Arab News.
“Imposing the international flight ban was a message that federal authority applies in the region, and that the government has a right to take further measures against the Kurdish leaders.”
Full report — Page 4
Baghdad says the referendum was illegal and unconstitutional, and imposed a ban on international flights to and from Irbil and Sulaymaniyah airports. Kurdish leaders insist the result of the referendum must be the basis for talks with the government.
Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) President Masoud Barazani and other Kurdish leaders arrived in Kirkuk on Monday to meet commanders of their peshmerga militia. The commanders included Kamal Kirkuki, Mustafa Chao Rish, Sierwan Barazani and Jaafar Shiekh Mustafa.
Kirkuk is an oil hub with a majority Kurdish population, but is not officially part of the Kurdistan Region, but Barzani said: “The identity of Kirkuk is Kurdish and the referendum was a tool to legitimize the decision of the people.”

Related Articles

BAGHDAD: Amid fears in Iraqi Kurdistan that economic and financial sanctions imposed by Baghdad will hurt them soon, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi said on Monday his government would not target or punish the Kurdish people.
Al-Abadi demanded that Kurdish leaders annul their independence referendum, commit fully to Iraq’s constitutional unity and cease provocations in areas they have “illegally seized.”
These are the conditions for talks with Irbil after last month’s controversial referendum in which more than 90 percent of voters in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq supported independent statehood, the prime minister’s spokesman said.
“They must deal with Baghdad as the federal authority that has federal power inside the region,” Ehssan Al-Shimiri, an adviser to the prime minister, told Arab News.
“Imposing the international flight ban was a message that federal authority applies in the region, and that the government has a right to take further measures against the Kurdish leaders.”
Full report — Page 4
Baghdad says the referendum was illegal and unconstitutional, and imposed a ban on international flights to and from Irbil and Sulaymaniyah airports. Kurdish leaders insist the result of the referendum must be the basis for talks with the government.
Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) President Masoud Barazani and other Kurdish leaders arrived in Kirkuk on Monday to meet commanders of their peshmerga militia. The commanders included Kamal Kirkuki, Mustafa Chao Rish, Sierwan Barazani and Jaafar Shiekh Mustafa.
Kirkuk is an oil hub with a majority Kurdish population, but is not officially part of the Kurdistan Region, but Barzani said: “The identity of Kirkuk is Kurdish and the referendum was a tool to legitimize the decision of the people.”
Tags: Iraq Baghdad Irbil Mosul Iraqi kurds

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Explosion wounds five Bahraini policemen -agency

DUBAI: Five Bahraini policemen suffered minor injures in a “terrorist explosion” outside the...

Iraqi sanctions will not punish Kurdish people, says Al-Abadi

BAGHDAD: Amid fears in Iraqi Kurdistan that economic and financial sanctions imposed by Baghdad...

Explosion wounds five Bahraini policemen -agency
Iraqi sanctions will not punish Kurdish people, says Al-Abadi
Iraq ramps up pressure on Kurds
Jordan seeks more security guarantees in south Syria truce
Iran, Iraq hold exercises near border with Kurdistan
Raqqa’s liberation slowed by presence of hostages
Latest News
Explosion wounds five Bahraini policemen -agency
164 views
Barcelona to join Catalonia strike, Pique jeered in Madrid
46 views
Australian searchers say fruitless end is ‘unacceptable’ in final report on MH370 mystery
250 views
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande urge gun control amid artist shock at Vegas carnage
58 views
New Taif projects reflect King Salman’s attentiveness to country’s development: Prince Sultan
488 views
Makkah Public Transportation Program inaugurated
1196 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR