Qatif dignitaries and sheikhs meet with province’s governor and deputy

QATIF: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdul Aziz, and his deputy, Prince Ahmed bin Fahad bin Salman, on Wednesday welcomed a delegation of Qatif dignitaries and sheikhs at the province’s diwan.

During the meeting, Prince Saud stressed that the government cares about the Kingdom’s every corner and citizen. “King Salman is personally keen on ensuring that development reaches the country’s every part, and development projects in Qatif province are the greatest evidence,” he added.

Prince Saud also thanked the people of Qatif for cooperating with security authorities, which contributed to the elimination of terrorist groups.

For his part, Sheikh Hassan Al-Saffar expressed his gratitude for the vital role security services are playing in ensuring and maintaining the safety and security of the people of Qatif, especially in the light of the current religious events, “which are going perfectly well.” He also praised the leadership’s directives for protecting the country and maintain its prosperity.

In his speech to the people of Qatif, Prince Saud assured them that the progress on the projects will continue according to planned time frames. He also highlighted that development will continue in the Eastern Province, thanks to the efforts of its people who vowed to build and defend their country.

Dr. Said Al-Jaroudi expressed his pleasure at meeting the governor and his deputy. He said that the fatherly talk and honest discussion which took place today were evidence that the people of Qatif and their honest national stances are appreciated by their leadership, and the fate of any attempts to divide the people of Saudi Arabia will inevitably fail.

“There will be no compromise on loyalty for the country and its leadership, and the people of Qatif are united with all their Saudi brothers and sisters against anyone who seeks destruction and disruption,” he added.

