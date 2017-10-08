Dozens killed as Saudi forces pound Houthi militias

JEDDAH: New video footage shot near the Najran region shows Saudi forces striking strongholds of Houthi militias and those of ousted Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh after discovering an attempt to infiltrate the Kingdom.

Saudi tanks and military vehicles can be seen carrying heavy weapons and targeting gatherings of the rebels after they tried to sneak toward Saudi military posts, Al Arabiya reported.

Al Arabiya also reported that the Saudi forces killed at least 40 rebels who tried to approach Saudi borders, while others fled. Furthermore, Saudi forces destroyed strongholds in which the rebel militias holed up in addition to four-wheeled military vehicles.

The Arab coalition also released a video last Thursday which showed their forces striking rebel militias off the Saudi border. Coalition drones documented the targeting of rebel strongholds in various areas near the border where the coalition’s air forces destroyed military vehicles which carried rebels in their attempts to plant land mines and advance toward the Kingdom’s borders.

These strikes follow a series of failed attempts by rebels to advance toward the Saudi border. Saudi forces foiled many of these attempts, including clashes which took place in early September through which Saudi forces foiled a major attack on a military post in the Jazan area. The joint operations room detected the rebels’ locations and targeted them in Saada governorate.

JEDDAH: New video footage shot near the Najran region shows Saudi forces striking strongholds of Houthi militias and those of ousted Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh after discovering an attempt to infiltrate the Kingdom.

Saudi tanks and military vehicles can be seen carrying heavy weapons and targeting gatherings of the rebels after they tried to sneak toward Saudi military posts, Al Arabiya reported.

Al Arabiya also reported that the Saudi forces killed at least 40 rebels who tried to approach Saudi borders, while others fled. Furthermore, Saudi forces destroyed strongholds in which the rebel militias holed up in addition to four-wheeled military vehicles.

The Arab coalition also released a video last Thursday which showed their forces striking rebel militias off the Saudi border. Coalition drones documented the targeting of rebel strongholds in various areas near the border where the coalition’s air forces destroyed military vehicles which carried rebels in their attempts to plant land mines and advance toward the Kingdom’s borders.

These strikes follow a series of failed attempts by rebels to advance toward the Saudi border. Saudi forces foiled many of these attempts, including clashes which took place in early September through which Saudi forces foiled a major attack on a military post in the Jazan area. The joint operations room detected the rebels’ locations and targeted them in Saada governorate.