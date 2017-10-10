  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 31 min 23 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Iran says US would aid terrorism if it declared Revolutionary Guards terrorists

Middle-East

Iran says US would aid terrorism if it declared Revolutionary Guards terrorists

Reuters |
The Revolutionary Guard Corps (AP)
LONDON: Iran said the United States would be “joining the terrorists’ camp” if it chose to designate its Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organization.
“The world should be thankful to the Revolutionary Guards for its fight against terrorists, especially against Daesh (Islamic State),” Iranian government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said in a weekly news conference broadcast live on state television.
“So by taking a stance against the Revolutionary Guards and designating it a terrorist group, the Americans would be joining the terrorists’ camp,” he added.
President Donald Trump is expected to designate Iran’s most powerful security force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp. (IRGC), as a terrorist organization, as he rolls out a broader, more hawkish US strategy on Iran next week.

Related Articles

LONDON: Iran said the United States would be “joining the terrorists’ camp” if it chose to designate its Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organization.
“The world should be thankful to the Revolutionary Guards for its fight against terrorists, especially against Daesh (Islamic State),” Iranian government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said in a weekly news conference broadcast live on state television.
“So by taking a stance against the Revolutionary Guards and designating it a terrorist group, the Americans would be joining the terrorists’ camp,” he added.
President Donald Trump is expected to designate Iran’s most powerful security force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp. (IRGC), as a terrorist organization, as he rolls out a broader, more hawkish US strategy on Iran next week.
Tags: Iran Revolutionary Guards Iran United States Donald Trump

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Russian jet crashes in Syria, crew killed: agencies

MOSCOW: A Sukhoi military jet crashed while trying to take off from Russia’s Hmeimim base in Syria...

Iran says US would aid terrorism if it declared Revolutionary Guards terrorists

LONDON: Iran said the United States would be “joining the terrorists’ camp” if it chose to...

Russian jet crashes in Syria, crew killed: agencies
Iran says US would aid terrorism if it declared Revolutionary Guards terrorists
Turkish police seek 70 military officers over Gulen links
Iraqi VP sees danger of ‘civil war’ over Kirkuk
US-Turkey visa crisis: The tip of the iceberg?
Fatah, Hamas delegates head to Cairo for reconciliation talks
Latest News
Russian jet crashes in Syria, crew killed: agencies
41 views
Iran says US would aid terrorism if it declared Revolutionary Guards terrorists
89 views
Nokia plans to cut up to 310 jobs, halt VR camera development
50 views
Philippine lawmakers reject fifth Duterte cabinet pick
104 views
Two prison inmates under investigation for plotting attacks in France
50 views
Oil prices rise as OPEC says market is rebalancing
178 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR