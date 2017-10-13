  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Arab Studies Center refutes UN allegations against Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen

Saudi Arabia

Arab Studies Center refutes UN allegations against Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen

ARAB NEWS |
A file photo shows Saudi-led coalition soldier patrolling the Saudi border in Yemen.
MAKKAH: The Arab Studies Center, affiliated with the European Council of Social Sciences, refuted the allegations of the UN report claiming that the operations of the Arab coalition forces caused civilian casualties in Yemen.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the deputy chair and the secretary-general of the Arab Studies Center, Ahmed Abu Saada and Mahdi Ali, said in a statement responding to the UN report: “We follow with great interest and scrutiny all the new developments in Yemen, and we do our best to contribute to the clarification of the truth and refutation of falsehood. We read recently the UN report, which talked about civilian casualties caused by the operations of the Arab coalition forces in Yemen. There are many points to be discussed regarding the credibility and validity of the report.”
The statement added: “We have the right to question the sources of the report and whether they are reliable enough to accept their story, the methodology used in the collection of information for the report, and whether proper survey methods were followed to reach the facts.”
The statement also questioned the purpose behind the timing of the report, and whether it is really meant to serve the best interests of the Yemeni people and improve their security and humanitarian conditions. The statement added that the UN declined in many situations over the past decades to publish reports about the civilian damages due to military operations at times when it should have done so, which shows the double standard used in different situations.
The statement stressed that the UN should have worked in coordination with the Arab coalition to prevent the armed terrorist militias from harming the civilian population and reveals their attempts to penetrate civilian communities and use them for political ends. “Our vision of the situation is based on stressing the ethical motives of the Arab coalition forces operations in Yemen,” the statement said, “which aim to help the elected legitimate government and prevent the extremist militias from harming neighboring countries.”
The statement also stressed that the UN report should have used a more precise methodology in reporting and documenting the alleged violations committed by the coalition of Arab forces in Yemen, taking into consideration the complex situation in Yemen and the responsibility of the armed militias of a great number of violations, which makes the legitimate government the main source of information and data in this regard.
The publishers of the statement concluded that their main aim is to preserve the integrity and credibility of the UN, and to prevent accusing the victim of committing the crime, because this may have many ramifications on the situation on the ground.

Related Articles

MAKKAH: The Arab Studies Center, affiliated with the European Council of Social Sciences, refuted the allegations of the UN report claiming that the operations of the Arab coalition forces caused civilian casualties in Yemen.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the deputy chair and the secretary-general of the Arab Studies Center, Ahmed Abu Saada and Mahdi Ali, said in a statement responding to the UN report: “We follow with great interest and scrutiny all the new developments in Yemen, and we do our best to contribute to the clarification of the truth and refutation of falsehood. We read recently the UN report, which talked about civilian casualties caused by the operations of the Arab coalition forces in Yemen. There are many points to be discussed regarding the credibility and validity of the report.”
The statement added: “We have the right to question the sources of the report and whether they are reliable enough to accept their story, the methodology used in the collection of information for the report, and whether proper survey methods were followed to reach the facts.”
The statement also questioned the purpose behind the timing of the report, and whether it is really meant to serve the best interests of the Yemeni people and improve their security and humanitarian conditions. The statement added that the UN declined in many situations over the past decades to publish reports about the civilian damages due to military operations at times when it should have done so, which shows the double standard used in different situations.
The statement stressed that the UN should have worked in coordination with the Arab coalition to prevent the armed terrorist militias from harming the civilian population and reveals their attempts to penetrate civilian communities and use them for political ends. “Our vision of the situation is based on stressing the ethical motives of the Arab coalition forces operations in Yemen,” the statement said, “which aim to help the elected legitimate government and prevent the extremist militias from harming neighboring countries.”
The statement also stressed that the UN report should have used a more precise methodology in reporting and documenting the alleged violations committed by the coalition of Arab forces in Yemen, taking into consideration the complex situation in Yemen and the responsibility of the armed militias of a great number of violations, which makes the legitimate government the main source of information and data in this regard.
The publishers of the statement concluded that their main aim is to preserve the integrity and credibility of the UN, and to prevent accusing the victim of committing the crime, because this may have many ramifications on the situation on the ground.
Tags: Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Violators of Saudi tourism regulations to be named and shamed

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH) welcomed the decree issued...

Saudi Arabia stresses its pursuit to promote, protect women’s issues according to Shariah

NEW YORK: In a speech delivered at a UN session on Wednesday dedicated to women’s role in...

Violators of Saudi tourism regulations to be named and shamed
Saudi Arabia stresses its pursuit to promote, protect women’s issues according to Shariah
286 islands on offer for tourism investment in southern Jazan
Arab Studies Center refutes UN allegations against Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen
Saudi-French team discovers Stone Age sites in Tabuk
Saudi breast cancer survivor: A story of hope and faith
Latest News
Violators of Saudi tourism regulations to be named and shamed
217 views
Saudi Arabia stresses its pursuit to promote, protect women’s issues according to Shariah
147 views
286 islands on offer for tourism investment in southern Jazan
320 views
Arab Studies Center refutes UN allegations against Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen
74 views
Saudi-French team discovers Stone Age sites in Tabuk
749 views
Qatari chairman of Paris Saint-Germain accused of bribery
174 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR