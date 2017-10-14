  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • National campaign for breast cancer awareness launched in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia

National campaign for breast cancer awareness launched in Riyadh

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Friday held a ceremony to launch the national campaign for breast cancer awareness titled “Minutes Can Be Transformed Into Years,” organized by Zahra Breast Cancer Association, in cooperation with many governmental and non-governmental bodies. The ceremony was held at the Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) Club.
Princess Haifa Al-Faisal, chairwoman of the Zahra association, stressed the importance of early detection of breast cancer. The secret of Zahra’s success is the cooperation and coordination between the public and private sectors, she added.
She signed four agreements, in the presence of Prince Faisal, between the association and King Abdullah Hospital, the Saudi National Committee for Mental Health Promotion, the Saudi Physical Therapy Association, and the Saleh Al-Alyan Organization.
Prince Faisal said: “We appreciate the important work of the Zahra association and I am happy to see such an organization, so I call on Princess Haifa and the fellow board members to continue their work, and I ask patients to cooperate with the association for their own interest.”
Meanwhile, the fight against cancer in women will top the agenda of the Ministry of Health during its participation in the global health awareness program to be launched in the Kingdom shortly.
According to an official from the ministry, creating awareness on the prevention of cancer will be a priority because of the increasing incidence of the disease in the Kingdom.
He added that the program will include several activities and awareness programs through social networking sites, malls, public places and parks.
Patients detected with breast cancer in the early stages through mammogram tests have a 95 percent chance of recovery from the disease.
He explained that the target group for mammogram tests includes women who are above the age 40, or are 30 to 40 years of age if the woman has a family history of the disease.

Related Articles

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Friday held a ceremony to launch the national campaign for breast cancer awareness titled “Minutes Can Be Transformed Into Years,” organized by Zahra Breast Cancer Association, in cooperation with many governmental and non-governmental bodies. The ceremony was held at the Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) Club.
Princess Haifa Al-Faisal, chairwoman of the Zahra association, stressed the importance of early detection of breast cancer. The secret of Zahra’s success is the cooperation and coordination between the public and private sectors, she added.
She signed four agreements, in the presence of Prince Faisal, between the association and King Abdullah Hospital, the Saudi National Committee for Mental Health Promotion, the Saudi Physical Therapy Association, and the Saleh Al-Alyan Organization.
Prince Faisal said: “We appreciate the important work of the Zahra association and I am happy to see such an organization, so I call on Princess Haifa and the fellow board members to continue their work, and I ask patients to cooperate with the association for their own interest.”
Meanwhile, the fight against cancer in women will top the agenda of the Ministry of Health during its participation in the global health awareness program to be launched in the Kingdom shortly.
According to an official from the ministry, creating awareness on the prevention of cancer will be a priority because of the increasing incidence of the disease in the Kingdom.
He added that the program will include several activities and awareness programs through social networking sites, malls, public places and parks.
Patients detected with breast cancer in the early stages through mammogram tests have a 95 percent chance of recovery from the disease.
He explained that the target group for mammogram tests includes women who are above the age 40, or are 30 to 40 years of age if the woman has a family history of the disease.
Tags: Breast Cancer Awareness Month Saudi Arabia Riyadh Jeddah breast cancer

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

KSA hopes Fatah-Hamas reconciliation will help Palestinians gain legitimate rights

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Friday expressed hopes that the reconciliation of rival Palestinian...

‘Desert to Delta’ exhibition showcases Saudi contemporary art in Memphis

JEDDAH: The “Desert to Delta” exhibition kicked off at the art museum of the University of Memphis...

KSA hopes Fatah-Hamas reconciliation will help Palestinians gain legitimate rights
‘Desert to Delta’ exhibition showcases Saudi contemporary art in Memphis
Saudi Arabia cited as major country in solving humanitarian, political problems
National campaign for breast cancer awareness launched in Riyadh
No tax on Saudi investments in Abu Dhabi
Saudi antiquities forum, exhibitions set to display Thaj golden treasures
Latest News
KSA hopes Fatah-Hamas reconciliation will help Palestinians gain legitimate rights
160 views
‘Desert to Delta’ exhibition showcases Saudi contemporary art in Memphis
83 views
Parents of freed Afghanistan hostage angry at son-in-law
32 views
Boko Haram fighters surrender in northern Cameroon
51 views
Freighter sinks off Philippine coast; 10 crew missing
206 views
Turks seeking US visas left reeling by diplomatic row
47 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR