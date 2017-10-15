  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

King Salman welcomes firm strategy on Iran in call with Trump

Arab News |
President Trump (L) and King Salman.
JEDDAH: King Salman held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Saturday, welcoming the US government’s firm strategy toward Iran.
King Salman supported the strategy announced by Trump on Friday against Iranian aggression and its support for terrorism in the region.
The king praised the Trump administration, which recognizes the magnitude of these challenges and threats and the need for concerted efforts on terrorism and extremism and its primary sponsor, Iran, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The pair also discussed bilateral relations and ways of developing them, as well as issues of mutual concern.
