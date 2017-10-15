  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Fire in Saudi capital kills 10

AFP |
Riyadh civil defence are seen putting out a fire that broke out at a carpentry workshop in the Badr district of Riyadh. (Photo courtesy: social media)
3 photos
RIYADH: A fire at a carpentry workshop in the Saudi capital has left 10 people dead and three others injured, the kingdom’s civil defense said Sunday.
“The Riyadh civil defense put out a fire that broke out at a carpentry workshop in the Badr district of Riyadh,” the Saudi civil defense wrote on its official Twitter account.
It said the victims’ identities had not yet been determined. No information was given on the cause of the overnight fire.
The civil defense posted photos of what appeared to be an enormous lumber yard engulfed in flames, with firefighters working through the night to douse the blaze.

