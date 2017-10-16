  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Labor minister: KSA spends more on education than most OECD countries

Saudi Arabia

Labor minister: KSA spends more on education than most OECD countries

Arab News |
Minister of Labor and Social Development Ali bin Nasser Al-Ghafis
RIYADH: “Human capital is the main focus of development in every society, and giving it sufficient attention is necessary for success and progress. Thus, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 seeks to improve all aspects of the Saudi economy, with human capital development at the forefront,” Minister of Labor and Social Development Ali bin Nasser Al-Ghafis said during the opening ceremony of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) first HR forum, “Transforming HR: Enabling Vision 2030.”
“Saudi Arabia spends more on higher education than most OECD countries, and this expenditure on tertiary education and training accounts for more than 7 percent of the government’s budget,” Al-Ghafis said.
Al-Ghafis pointed out that human capital is the most valuable asset, which is why every firm strives for employee satisfaction and motivation in an attempt to increase productivity and performance through instilling the value of cooperation and developing a spirit of teamwork.
“Saudi Arabia is taking bold action in this regard, such as those mentioned in the National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020,” he said, “including the development of quality standards as well as vocational and technical accreditation; providing citizens with the necessary knowledge and skills to meet the needs of the future labor market; creating decent job opportunities for citizens; developing the skills of the youth; and empowering women.”
The minister explained that in order to achieve the objectives of the NTP 2020, the ministry has launched several initiatives that support employing citizens, among which are updating Nitaqat nationalization thresholds; developing a campaign for activity correction; redesigning the portfolio of HR development to make it support growth in private sector employment; supporting women’s work programs; introducing new regulations for home nurseries; and creating initiatives that will motivate and develop freelance and part-time work, and teleworking.
“Organizing these forums is necessary for accomplishing the shared goal of comprehensive development. These forums are an ideal opportunity for exchanging knowledge and expertise, as well as discussing matters related to human resources. I look forward to seeing the outcomes of this forum applied to real life, which will act as important building blocks for ensuring the development of a strong economy and achieving the Kingdom’s vision,” Al-Ghafis said.
He also praised SABIC’s role in bringing global HR development experiences to Saudi Arabia and commended the company’s experience in HR development.

Related Articles

RIYADH: “Human capital is the main focus of development in every society, and giving it sufficient attention is necessary for success and progress. Thus, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 seeks to improve all aspects of the Saudi economy, with human capital development at the forefront,” Minister of Labor and Social Development Ali bin Nasser Al-Ghafis said during the opening ceremony of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) first HR forum, “Transforming HR: Enabling Vision 2030.”
“Saudi Arabia spends more on higher education than most OECD countries, and this expenditure on tertiary education and training accounts for more than 7 percent of the government’s budget,” Al-Ghafis said.
Al-Ghafis pointed out that human capital is the most valuable asset, which is why every firm strives for employee satisfaction and motivation in an attempt to increase productivity and performance through instilling the value of cooperation and developing a spirit of teamwork.
“Saudi Arabia is taking bold action in this regard, such as those mentioned in the National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020,” he said, “including the development of quality standards as well as vocational and technical accreditation; providing citizens with the necessary knowledge and skills to meet the needs of the future labor market; creating decent job opportunities for citizens; developing the skills of the youth; and empowering women.”
The minister explained that in order to achieve the objectives of the NTP 2020, the ministry has launched several initiatives that support employing citizens, among which are updating Nitaqat nationalization thresholds; developing a campaign for activity correction; redesigning the portfolio of HR development to make it support growth in private sector employment; supporting women’s work programs; introducing new regulations for home nurseries; and creating initiatives that will motivate and develop freelance and part-time work, and teleworking.
“Organizing these forums is necessary for accomplishing the shared goal of comprehensive development. These forums are an ideal opportunity for exchanging knowledge and expertise, as well as discussing matters related to human resources. I look forward to seeing the outcomes of this forum applied to real life, which will act as important building blocks for ensuring the development of a strong economy and achieving the Kingdom’s vision,” Al-Ghafis said.
He also praised SABIC’s role in bringing global HR development experiences to Saudi Arabia and commended the company’s experience in HR development.
Tags: Saudi Arabia Saudi labor ministry Riyadh Jeddah

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Evaluation of psychological needs a major step toward providing high-quality breast cancer treatment: Consultant

JEDDAH: Prof. Ahmed Ali Saadeddin, consultant in clinical oncology and clinical tutor at the...

9 Saudis win 21 medals at International Warsaw Invention Show in Poland

RIYADH: Nine Saudis won 21 medals for 10 inventions, registered at King Abdul Aziz City for Science...

Evaluation of psychological needs a major step toward providing high-quality breast cancer treatment: Consultant
9 Saudis win 21 medals at International Warsaw Invention Show in Poland
Labor minister: KSA spends more on education than most OECD countries
Saudi Arabia ‘committed’ to promoting, protecting human rights
Nominations sought for Saudi scientific, humanitarian award
Fire in Saudi capital kills 10
Latest News
Magnum’s Islamabad gala celebrates fashion, chocolate
1 views
Ireland and UK brace for impact of Hurricane Ophelia
261 views
Evaluation of psychological needs a major step toward providing high-quality breast cancer treatment: Consultant
315 views
Oil jumps on fears of new Iran sanctions, Iraq conflict
282 views
Clinton accuses Wikileaks of blunting impact of crude Trump tape
203 views
Update
Clashes between Iraqi, Kurdish troops close to Kirkuk city
470 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR