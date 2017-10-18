  • Search form

Muslim World League chief, Singaporean president hold talks to promote tolerance, human coexistence

Mohammed Al-Sulami |
Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean presents an award to MWL Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa in Singapore on Tuesday. (SPA)
JEDDAH: The president of the Republic of Singapore, Halimah Yacob, has received and welcomed the secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, who’s currently visiting Singapore.
During the reception, several topics related to promoting tolerance and human coexistence were discussed.
Moreover, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Minister for Home Affairs Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam also met with Al-Issa and discussed several topics of mutual interest.
An award was presented to Al-Issa by Singapore’s deputy prime minister in recognition of the MWL’s efforts in promoting intercultural and interreligious communication, and its activities that aim to instill and spread the values of moderation and tolerance among human communities in order to achieve world peace.
The reception was held under the patronage of Singapore’s deputy prime Minister and attended by a group of Singaporean diplomats, officials and leaders.

