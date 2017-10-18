  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 58 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Hillary Clinton says threats to start war with North Korea “dangerous, short-sighted“

World

Hillary Clinton says threats to start war with North Korea “dangerous, short-sighted“

Reuters |
Former U.S. Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton is seen speaking, in this undated photo received via the BBC, during an interview at Claridge's hotel for the BBC's Andrew Marr Show which was broadcast in London, Britainon on October 15, 2017. (REUTERS)
SEOUL: Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that “cavalier” threats to start war on the Korean peninsula are “dangerous and short-sighted.”
“There is no need for us to be bellicose and aggressive (over North Korea),” said Clinton at a forum in the South Korean capital Seoul, stressing the need for greater pressure on North Korea and diplomacy to bring Pyongyang to talks.
Tension has soared following a series of weapons tests by North Korea and a string of increasingly bellicose exchanges between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
“Picking fights with Kim Jong Un puts a smile on his face,” Clinton said, but did not mention Trump by name.
The former US secretary of state said Washington’s allies have increasingly been expressing concerns over the reliability of the United States.

Related Articles

SEOUL: Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that “cavalier” threats to start war on the Korean peninsula are “dangerous and short-sighted.”
“There is no need for us to be bellicose and aggressive (over North Korea),” said Clinton at a forum in the South Korean capital Seoul, stressing the need for greater pressure on North Korea and diplomacy to bring Pyongyang to talks.
Tension has soared following a series of weapons tests by North Korea and a string of increasingly bellicose exchanges between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
“Picking fights with Kim Jong Un puts a smile on his face,” Clinton said, but did not mention Trump by name.
The former US secretary of state said Washington’s allies have increasingly been expressing concerns over the reliability of the United States.
Tags: Hillary Clinton Seoul North Korea Pyongyang Kim Jong Un

Comments

MORE FROM World

Madagascar plague death toll climbs to 74

ANTANANARIVO: An outbreak of highly contagious plague has claimed 74 lives in Madagascar over the...

Philippines arrests militant widow for trying to recruit Daesh fighters

MANILA: Philippine law enforcement agents have arrested a woman who tried to spread radical ideas...

Madagascar plague death toll climbs to 74
Philippines arrests militant widow for trying to recruit Daesh fighters
Xi declares ‘new era’ for China as party congress opens
Japan complains to US over resumed chopper flights
Pakistan blast kills at least six in southwestern city
Secret files show US knew about Indonesia massacres
Latest News
Brides against breast cancer initiative makes weddings even more special
New Delhi shuts power plant in fight against Diwali smog
5 views
Madagascar plague death toll climbs to 74
8 views
Philippines arrests militant widow for trying to recruit Daesh fighters
39 views
Iraqi oil minister asks BP to develop Kirkuk oilfields
34 views
Watch: Haifa Wehbe announced as the face of new action-packed video game
69 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR