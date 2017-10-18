SRP, Siemens launch rail technician training program

Saudi Railway Polytechnic (SRP) in Qassim and Siemens recently launched a three-year rail technician training program with the first batch of 40 local talents. The students will be trained in rail signaling, electrification, communication systems and operations. The customized training program incorporates aspects of Siemens rail curriculum from Germany, and combines theoretical and practical components in a dual education approach. The launch of the training program follows the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) and Siemens, in the presence of King Salman and Chancellor Angela Merkel. The MoU outlines the intent to roll out a vocational education concept modeled around the German dual education system. At the end of the program, the students will graduate as rail technicians capable of servicing and maintaining digital rail infrastructure.

Abdulaziz Alsogair, director of SRP, said: “As an important pillar of Vision 2030, the railway sector has developed remarkably and connected virtually all of the country in a very short span of time. We seek to develop and integrate the trainees from this program into a wide range of technical areas within railways. We express our gratitude to Siemens for their commitment to this endeavor and look forward to a sustainable relationship in the future.”

Arja Talakar, CEO of Siemens Saudi Arabia, said: “This is another great milestone for the Kingdom. Together with the Saudi Railway Polytechnic, we are developing talent for a diverse Saudi Arabian economy in line with Vision 2030. Our students are preparing themselves to become tomorrow’s experts in the field of digital rail technology, and we are honored to work with them toward achieving their career aspirations.”

Rapid urbanization in Saudi cities and the goal to increase capacity to welcome 30 million Umrah visitors annually, is expected to drive the demand for reliable, efficient and safe transport networks in Saudi Arabia. Siemens said it is working closely with its partners to provide advanced technologies such as the driverless metro system in Riyadh.

Saudi Railway Polytechnic was launched in partnership with the TVTC four years ago to develop local technical resources for the rail sector. The institute focuses on electrical, mechanical, civil engineering, signaling and telecommunications, rolling stock maintenance and train driving.

