EY MENA launches new cloud-based platform in KSA

EY MENA has announced the rollout of EY Catalyst, a leading operational excellence cloud-based platform that can help clients enhance their performance improvement programs in supply chain and manufacturing.

EY Catalyst allows clients in the GCC to access an extensive IP database that contains thousands of supply chain operational capabilities in multiple languages. The database has been in use for more than 20 years in major companies across Europe, the US, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Australia.

Ahmed Reda, MENA consumer products and retail leader at EY, said: “The EY Catalyst platform is yet another way we are working to help our clients transform their supply chains into strategic assets and valuable sources for competitive advantage, with advanced capabilities to help increase sales, reduce risk and raise cost competitiveness. Leveraging logic and IP capabilities, clients can embark on automated self-directed plans that track their progress matched to their supply chain and manufacturing maturity. Companies need to demonstrate higher levels of operational excellence to deliver both the agility and innovation they need for top-line growth, while delivering the productivity improvements needed to achieve bottom-line goals. EY Catalyst can make it easier and faster for businesses to tap into a wealth of knowledge and associated digital operational excellence information.”

Clients in the GCC will be able to tap into a database that includes self-assessments, custom-built operational excellence journey maps, leading practices, training tools and analytics capabilities at any time to help plan, manage and monitor their operational improvements. EY Catalyst expects to bring these operational excellence tools directly to the shop floor through mobile apps.

