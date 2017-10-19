  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 min 54 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Muslim World League chief stresses need to differentiate fatwas to maintain stability

Saudi Arabia

Muslim World League chief stresses need to differentiate fatwas to maintain stability

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
MWL Secretary-General Mohammed Al-Issa, center, attends the opening session of ‘The Role of Fatwa in Maintaining Social Stability’ conference in Cairo on Wednesday. (SPA)
JEDDAH: During the opening session of “The Role of Fatwa in Maintaining Social Stability” conference held in Cairo by Dar Al-Iftaa Al-Massriyyah, the secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), Mohammed Al-Issa, called on muftis and religious men to consider the consequences of fatwas before issuing them, the differences between Islamic communities and immigrant minorities, and the difference between fatwas for individual and international issues.
Held under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, more than 1,000 muftis and Islamic organization heads from around the world gathered for the conference.
Al-Issa stressed the need to differentiate between general and special fatwas, in accordance with each state’s conditions.
He also called on taking into consideration the immigrant minorities’ priorities when issuing fatwas to help apply them better, and thus maintain social stability by avoiding any misleading fatwas.
Later, Al-Issa commended the royal decree to establish the King Salman Complex for the Prophet’s Tradition in Madinah, which will have a council comprising world-renowned scholars of the hadith.
He said: “The order came in response to a need to face the disgraceful jurisprudence of quoting out of context, and stop the attempted distribution of misrepresented texts which pose a danger due to the lack of scientific studies.”
Al-Issa clarified that due to their lack of knowledge and intellectual misguidance, extremists tend to justify their mistakes and deviance with texts they claim support their erroneous view of Islamic law. The complex will help expose all such allegations and serve Islam and Muslims by protecting the sciences of Islamic law, he added.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: During the opening session of “The Role of Fatwa in Maintaining Social Stability” conference held in Cairo by Dar Al-Iftaa Al-Massriyyah, the secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), Mohammed Al-Issa, called on muftis and religious men to consider the consequences of fatwas before issuing them, the differences between Islamic communities and immigrant minorities, and the difference between fatwas for individual and international issues.
Held under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, more than 1,000 muftis and Islamic organization heads from around the world gathered for the conference.
Al-Issa stressed the need to differentiate between general and special fatwas, in accordance with each state’s conditions.
He also called on taking into consideration the immigrant minorities’ priorities when issuing fatwas to help apply them better, and thus maintain social stability by avoiding any misleading fatwas.
Later, Al-Issa commended the royal decree to establish the King Salman Complex for the Prophet’s Tradition in Madinah, which will have a council comprising world-renowned scholars of the hadith.
He said: “The order came in response to a need to face the disgraceful jurisprudence of quoting out of context, and stop the attempted distribution of misrepresented texts which pose a danger due to the lack of scientific studies.”
Al-Issa clarified that due to their lack of knowledge and intellectual misguidance, extremists tend to justify their mistakes and deviance with texts they claim support their erroneous view of Islamic law. The complex will help expose all such allegations and serve Islam and Muslims by protecting the sciences of Islamic law, he added.
Tags: Muslim World League MWL Fatwa Dar Al-Iftaa Al-Massriyyah Mohammed Al-Issa King Salman Complex for the Prophet’s Tradition

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Special

Cherie Blair: Lifting of Saudi ban on women driving ‘superb — but more to be done’

SVETI STEFAN, Montenegro: British QC Cherie Blair, in an exclusive interview with Arab News, has...

Saudi Arabia supports any action against Iranian aggression

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia announced its full support for any action or sanction that can limit Iranian...

Cherie Blair: Lifting of Saudi ban on women driving ‘superb — but more to be done’
Saudi Arabia supports any action against Iranian aggression
3 Saudi universities receive top positions in QS rankings
Muslim World League chief stresses need to differentiate fatwas to maintain stability
Saudi labor minister stresses Kingdom’s pursuit in raising awareness against drugs
King Salman calls Iraq’s Al-Abadi
Latest News
US-Canadian family were held in Pakistan: CIA chief
200 views
UNICEF: Rohingya children refugees face ‘hell on earth’
136 views
Merkel presses allies to cut funds for Turkey’s EU bid
165 views
Special
Cherie Blair: Lifting of Saudi ban on women driving ‘superb — but more to be done’
394 views
Saudi Arabia supports any action against Iranian aggression
316 views
3 Saudi universities receive top positions in QS rankings
1473 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR