Last updated: 1 min 10 sec ago

  Turkish actress Meryem Uzerli rumored to be dating GoT actor

Turkish actress Meryem Uzerli rumored to be dating GoT actor

Meryem Uzerli
JEDDAH: Turkish actress Meryem Uzerli has been dating Italian actor, Christian Vit, who played the lead Dornish guard in Game of Thrones, Turkish news websites reported, according to Bitajarod.
Meryem Uzerli, who’s famous in the Arab world as Sultana Huyam, was seen in Istanbul with Christian Vit after they had had dinner in one of the city’s restaurants, but she refused to speak of him to the press.
The actress neither denied nor confirmed the news, which spread like wildfire on social media websites, and continued to go about her online activities indifferent to what was being rumored.
Uzerli stopped following the social media accounts of Egyptian actor Bassel Alzaro after news about her dating him went viral.

