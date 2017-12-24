  • Search form

  Daesh financier gets 20 years in prison

Saudi Arabia

Daesh financier gets 20 years in prison

Mohammed Al-Sulami |

JEDDAH: A Saudi national who supported and financed Daesh has been jailed for 20 years.
The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced the man on Sunday after he had been convicted of supporting Daesh, joining and participating in e-groups which support its thoughts, financing the group with SR5,000, helping many people to go to war zones, running away from authorities, and violating a previous obligation.
Accordingly, the court decided to sentence him to 20 years starting from the date of his arrest, 10 years of the term in accordance with the Royal Decree No. A/44 dated 3-4-1435 Hijri, five years under Article-6 of the anti-money laundering system, and two years for other charges.
The sentence also included a ban from posting on the web, canceling his mobile SIM card, and imposing a travel ban on him for a period equal to his imprisonment period after leaving jail.

