  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian refugees in Lebanon drop below one million

Middle-East

Syrian refugees in Lebanon drop below one million

AFP |
In this file photo, Syrian refugees are seen in Ain Baal village, near Tyre in southern Lebanon, Nov.27, 2017. (REUTERS)

Related Articles

BEIRUT: The number of registered Syrian refugees in Lebanon has dropped to below one million for the first time since 2014, the United Nations told AFP on Tuesday.
As of the end of November, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) counted 997,905 Syrian refugees — a vast majority of them women and children — registered in Lebanon.
“The number reached one million in April 2014, and this is the first time it drops below that,” UNHCR spokeswoman Lisa Abou Khaled told AFP.
Numbers were decreasing, Abou Khaled said, as refugees had resettled in third countries, returned to their homes in Syria, or passed away.
From 2011 until September this year, nearly 49,000 Syrians left Lebanon as part of the United Nations’ resettlement program to third countries including the United States, Sweden, and France.
Others left on their own, making the dangerous sea journey to reach Europe.
“We cannot confirm how many returned to Syria. They don’t necessarily tell us, but we know it’s a few thousand in 2017,” Abou Khaled said.
She said the United Nations revised its numbers on a quarterly basis to assess who remained in Lebanon and what support they required.
In December 2016, the number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon was 1,011,366.
In the first six months of 2017, it dropped by 10,315, then again by more than 3,000 between June and November 31.
More than five million Syrians have fled the country’s conflict since 2011 to neighboring Jordan, Turkey, and Lebanon, and even higher numbers are displaced internally.
The influx has tested Lebanon, a country of just four million that already struggled with overstretched resources.
More than half of registered Syrians in Lebanon live in extreme poverty, struggling to eke out a living while sheltering in informal tented settlements or unfinished buildings.
Lebanese politicians have increased their calls in recent months for refugees to return home, with large parts of the country under government control but left in ruins.

Related Articles

Tags: Syria refugees Lebanon United Nations UN

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Syrian refugees in Lebanon drop below one million

BEIRUT: The number of registered Syrian refugees in Lebanon has dropped to below one million for...

Egypt hangs 15 over attacks on security forces — officials

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities on Tuesday executed 15 prisoners convicted of attacks on security...

Syrian refugees in Lebanon drop below one million
Egypt hangs 15 over attacks on security forces — officials
Israel in touch with ‘10 countries’ over embassy moves — deputy minister
Israeli court extends detention of Palestinian teen icon
Exposed: How Houthi militias are killing off Yemen media
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
Latest News
Syrian refugees in Lebanon drop below one million
5 views
Pakistan army says Indian fire kills 3 soldiers in Kashmir
893 views
Pakistan still have bowlers to trouble N.Zealand, says Sarfraz
197 views
Oil rises on Libyan pipeline blast, Forties restart weighs
50 views
Philippines’ Duterte vows to get to truth of deadly mall blaze
59 views
India to become fifth largest economy in 2018
449 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR