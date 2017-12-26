  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 50 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to cut reliance on foreign workers in jewelry sector

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to cut reliance on foreign workers in jewelry sector

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN & SHARIF M. TAHA |
People stand outside jewellery stores in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in this November 12, 2017 photo. (REUTERS)

Related Articles

RIYADH: In a major move to cut reliance on foreign workers, seven administrative regions of the Kingdom have announced their commitment to the localization of the gold and jewelry market.
The move is in response to the decision by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development two weeks ago to encourage localization, Khalid Aba Al-Khail, a ministry spokesman said in an exclusive statement to Arab News on Monday.
The regions are Qasim, Tabuk, Najran, Baha, Asir, Northern Border, and Jazan, according to a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report. The seven regions, out of the total 13 administrative regions in the Kingdom, have geared themselves to hire and train Saudis to work in stores. An estimated 35,000 expatriates currently work in 6,000 gold and jewelry shops across the country.
Aba Al-Khail said labor inspectors had carried out 5,960 inspections of stores targeted to be localized in coordination with other relevant government agencies. Some 210 violations had been detected so far, he said.
The decision to localize gold and jewelry shops comes within the framework of the “region-oriented localization” program, which is being adopted by the Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Labor, and governorates in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and Investment, Public Security, and Passport Department.
Aba Al-Khail said that 12 business activities have been fully localized in the Northern Border region.
He said the Labor Ministry would provide support in areas including training and qualification to prepare youths in business activities targeted for localization through the e-portal https://www.doroob.sa/. He said the ministry would organize job forums to achieve harmonization between employers and job seekers and provide all essential support to the local jewelry industry.
Asked about the impact of localization, Anzar A. Islam, who owns a gold shop in Riyadh, said “the Kingdom ranks among the top five countries in terms of gold consumption, and hence the Saudization of the gold and jewelry sector will go a long way in providing employment to young Saudi men and women.” He said that the “majority of jewelry shops have employed Saudis well before the Dec. 3 deadline given by the ministry.”
“But there is a need to check cover-up businesses (tasattur) in the jewelry sector to ensure localization in true spirit and practice,” said Ozair Ghazali, an expatriate who has been working in the jewelry industry for the past 25 years.

Related Articles

Tags: Saudi Arabia gold jewelleries Saudi expats

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi man donates kidney to stranger in Tabuk

JEDDAH: A Saudi citizen in Tabuk performed an extraordinary humanitarian gesture when he...

Female inspectors clamp down on commercial concealment

RIYADH: A team of female trade inspectors has carried out an inspection tour in various stores in...

Saudi man donates kidney to stranger in Tabuk
Female inspectors clamp down on commercial concealment
King Abdulaziz archives reveal film about Saudi Army in Palestine
Orphanages to be replaced with social homes in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to cut reliance on foreign workers in jewelry sector
Vision expands as Saudi cinemas reopen in 2018
Latest News
Myanmar police to free journalists working for Turkish broadcaster
2 views
US Treasury issues sanctions against 2 North Korean officials
16 views
Medical evacuations begin from Syria’s Eastern Ghouta -ICRC
37 views
Kurdish government accepts Baghdad’s conditions to end dispute
627 views
Saudi man donates kidney to stranger in Tabuk
308 views
Female inspectors clamp down on commercial concealment
540 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR