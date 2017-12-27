  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Orphanages to be replaced with social homes in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Orphanages to be replaced with social homes in Saudi Arabia

NADA HAMEED |

Related Articles

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development will phase out shelters for orphans and replace them with social homes as the ministry aims to involve orphans more in society and give them a chance to experience being in a natural family setting.

Abdullah Al-Zahrani, the manager of Ika’a Orphanage and Charity in Jeddah told Arab News: “Orphans used to be housed with a large number of other orphans in one setting; thus, having only eight in one house will give them a sense of care in a different way. They will be surrounded by real neighbors.”

He added: “Community cohesion at a district level for the orphans is also one of the aims behind this change. This project will be called King Salman Project for Social Houses; it also aims to achieve social integration between orphans and families, and we really want to make the change as it will help to make the orphans happier.”

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said that each home will include eight orphans, and every house will be in a different neighborhood in the city. The decision is still under development.

Al-Zahrani said: “Having only eight orphans in one house, in addition to their social counselor and a nanny provides a more home-like atmosphere.”

The role of the sociologist will be limited to specific visits to oversee a group of girls during working hours, which in turn allows more freedom for girls rather than being in a typical orphanage.

The number of orphaned girls in Jeddah is 120, in all the orphanages in the city.

Related Articles

Tags: saudi orphanages Saudi Arabia Ministry of Labor and Social Development

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Orphanages to be replaced with social homes in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development will phase out shelters for orphans and...

Saudi man donates kidney to stranger in Tabuk

JEDDAH: A Saudi citizen in Tabuk performed an extraordinary humanitarian gesture when he...

Orphanages to be replaced with social homes in Saudi Arabia
Saudi man donates kidney to stranger in Tabuk
Female inspectors clamp down on commercial concealment
King Abdulaziz archives reveal film about Saudi Army in Palestine
Saudi Arabia to cut reliance on foreign workers in jewelry sector
Vision expands as Saudi cinemas reopen in 2018
Latest News
Orphanages to be replaced with social homes in Saudi Arabia
266 views
Myanmar police to free journalists working for Turkish broadcaster
2 views
US Treasury issues sanctions against 2 North Korean officials
16 views
Medical evacuations begin from Syria’s Eastern Ghouta -ICRC
37 views
Kurdish government accepts Baghdad’s conditions to end dispute
627 views
Saudi man donates kidney to stranger in Tabuk
308 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR