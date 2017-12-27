  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Kurdish government accepts Baghdad’s conditions to end dispute

Middle-East

Kurdish government accepts Baghdad’s conditions to end dispute

SUADAD AL-SALHY |
A photo taken on October 29, 2017 shows the building of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region's parliament in Arbil, Kurdistan's capital in northern Iraq. (AFP)

Related Articles

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has agreed on the conditions stipulated by Baghdad’s federal government to solve outstanding problems between the two governments.
Talks will be resumed to end the punitive measures in the Kurdish region, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi said on Tuesday.
The KRG held a controversial referendum on independence in late September inside the region and disputed areas seized by the Kurdish forces during the past years.
Baghdad responded by imposing a series of punitive measures on the region including banning international flights into and from the region’s airports, shutting down the border crossings between the region, Turkey and Iran, and launching a huge military campaign to drive the Kurdish forces back to the 2005 constitutionally approved border.
Considering the September referendum illegal, Baghdad took steps to reinforce federal writ in and around the region, which has been autonomous since 2003. Abadi said there is a dispute between Baghdad and the KRG over the border of the region and the running of the border of the country.
“The constitution was clear relating to the border of the region and it was recognized (by the constitution) as the border of the region on March 9, 2001, but the regional (Kurdish) forces were out of these borders,” Abadi said on Tuesday in his weekly press conference.
“Also, the border (of the country) should be exclusively under the control of the federal government… so we took several measures to control the border and the border crossings.
“Now the regional government and the (Kurdish) officials said that they agree on these two points (conditions) and let’s talk,” Abadi said.
“I consider this an essential change… but we want to reiterate two things — which are the referendum was illegal and (there will be) no return to it (the results) again. The second thing is the recognition of the 2003 borders of the region and the borders (of the country) should be under the control of the central government.”

Related Articles

Tags: Kurds Kurdistan Iraq Kirkuk

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Kurdish government accepts Baghdad’s conditions to end dispute

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has agreed on the conditions stipulated by...

Serbia extradites Kurdish activist to Turkey despite UN warning

BELGRADE: Serbia has extradited to Turkey a Kurdish political activist who had been seeking asylum...

Kurdish government accepts Baghdad’s conditions to end dispute
Serbia extradites Kurdish activist to Turkey despite UN warning
Turkey to restore Sudanese Red Sea port and build naval dock
Blocked from Europe, migrants settle in Morocco
Eastern Libya to stage conference in March to rebuild Benghazi
Tunisian schoolgirls rebel against having to wear uniform
Latest News
Kurdish government accepts Baghdad’s conditions to end dispute
1 views
Saudi man donates kidney to stranger in Tabuk
104 views
Female inspectors clamp down on commercial concealment
157 views
King Abdulaziz archives reveal film about Saudi Army in Palestine
156 views
Orphanages to be replaced with social homes in Saudi Arabia
101 views
Saudi Arabia to cut reliance on foreign workers in jewelry sector
535 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR