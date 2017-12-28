  • Search form

  • Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi missile stockpile

Saudi Arabia

Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi missile stockpile

Noor Nugali |
The spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, addresses a press conference at the King Salman Air Force Base in Riyadh on Wednesday. (AN photo)

RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government on Wednesday said it destroyed a Houthi rocket-manufacturing workshop in Saada, as well as weapons stockpiles including surface-to-surface and ballistic missiles.
Weapons obtained by Houthi militias from Iran were also seized, said coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki at a press conference in Riyadh on Wednesday. “We have knowledge of the movements of those wanted in Yemen.”
The coalition leadership welcomed the UN Security Council’s condemnation of Houthi launches of ballistic missiles against Saudi Arabia.
“There’s a responsibility on countries that turn a blind eye to the smuggling of weapons to the Houthis,” the coalition said.
It has developed a new mechanism for inspection and verification of arms smuggling, Al-Maliki said.
“Five vessels went to the port of Hodeidah carrying fuel this week. Coalition forces gave 10 permits to transfer aid to Yemen through land crossings,” he added.
“Air-borne foodstuffs were sent to besieged areas of Yemen,” he said, stressing that the coalition continues to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Yemen.
The coalition said it welcomed cooperation with human rights organizations inside and outside the country.
“Some human rights organizations inside Yemen are infiltrated by the Houthis. We understand the pressure on organizations in areas controlled by the militias,” said Al-Maliki.
“Shabwa is under the control of the legitimate government. The province is being cleared of mines planted by the militias,” he added. “The Yemeni National Army is advancing strongly in the province of Al-Baydah.”
The Houthis have lost many field commanders and their morale is low, he said, adding: “We call on those who have information about Houthi terrorists to contact us.”
Coalition forces targeted 412 Houthi military positions, including those near the Saudi border, as well as a supply vehicle for militias and field commanders at the border, Al-Maliki said.
The coalition targeted assembly points for militia fighters before
they are sent to the frontlines, he said, adding that the coalition refrained from targeting military sites that contain civilians.

