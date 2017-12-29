  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 min 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Will the Gulf’s flying gentry consider venturing below stairs?

Business & Economy

Will the Gulf’s flying gentry consider venturing below stairs?

SEAN CRONIN |
The arrival of Emirates at Stansted, a hub for Ryanair, sets up some potentially interesting options as the luxury and budget ends of air travel respond to the shared experience of tougher competition.
While Etihad’s ill-fated codeshare alliance strategy failed to deliver on its ambitious hopes following the collapse of both Air Berlin and Alitalia, there is still considerable interest in codeshare combinations between big global carriers and their low-cost cousins serving regions from Europe to Asia — and that do not require vast investments.
There has been no hint from either Emirates or Ryanair of any desire for future collaboration, but Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has long held the belief that carriers such as his would eventually provide the spokes to the hub model.
“The low-fare airlines will be doing most of the feed for the flag carriers,” he told Bloomberg in a 2015 interview. He saw it as taking between five and 10 years for that to happen.
A similar process has already started in the Gulf with the tie-up between Emirates and sister low-cost carrier flydubai.
Last week easyjet’s Europe managing director also told a German newspaper that it had received “very many inquiries” from other airlines wanting to use his airline as their feeder.
The last year has seen upstart low-cost carriers from Norwegian Air to Wizz Air make encroachments into the long-haul market.
It all makes for an interesting global aviation market in 2018 which may see carriers with very different operating models and passenger expectations becoming unlikely bedfellows.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Stansted looks beyond Ryanair to add touch of class from Gulf

Special

LONDON: The London airport best known for budget travel is targeting the big carriers of the Middle...

Will the Gulf’s flying gentry consider venturing below stairs?

The arrival of Emirates at Stansted, a hub for Ryanair, sets up some potentially interesting...

Stansted looks beyond Ryanair to add touch of class from Gulf
Will the Gulf’s flying gentry consider venturing below stairs?
L&T wins $250m business in Saudi Arabia, UAE and India
Visa brings cardholders irresistible deals at Dubai Shopping Festival
Jet Airways flies into 2018 with super promotion
UAE space agency launches youth council to empower the next generation of Emirati space leaders
Latest News
Fire engulfs Mumbai building, killing at least 15 people
30 views
World chess championship brings the best to Saudi Arabia
491 views
Firewood, coal market in Madinah thriving during long winter nights
254 views
Saudi health care program carries out 31,152 visits in 2017
133 views
Putin: Syrian campaign showed off Russia’s military might
196 views
Special
Pakistan identifies 14 Iranian human traffickers; seeks Interpol help to nab them
511 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR