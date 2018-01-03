  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • NBC names Hoda Kotb as Lauer replacement on ‘Today’

World

NBC names Hoda Kotb as Lauer replacement on ‘Today’

The Associated Press |
Hoda Kotb

Related Articles

NEW YORK: NBC News opened the new year Tuesday by appointing Hoda Kotb as co-anchor of the “Today” show’s first two hours with Savannah Guthrie, replacing Matt Lauer following his firing on sexual misconduct charges in late November. Kotb, 53, will continue to co-host the show’s fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford.
It will be the first all-female team headlining “Today” in the show’s 65-year history. Diane Sawyer and Robin Roberts blazed that path for ABC’s “Good Morning America” in the 2000s, but morning shows have traditionally paired a man and a woman as host. With an audience dominated by women in an era where news of badly behaving men is frequent, the Guthrie-Kotb pairing may be particularly timely.
“Today” won’t be an all-female zone in its first half, however, with longtime weather forecaster Al Roker and correspondent Carson Daly as regulars. Megyn Kelly hosts the show’s third hour.
“This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made and I am so thrilled,” Guthrie said on Tuesday, announcing the appointment on the air.
“I am pinching myself,” said a beaming Kotb, sitting beside her. “I think we should send some medics to Alexandria, Virginia, where my mom has likely fainted.”
Lauer’s eventual replacement had long been the subject of internal angst but with a sudden decision forced upon the network, Kotb’s performance made it easier. She’s subbed for Lauer since the day he was fired and “Today” has won four straight weeks in the ratings, after having spent much of the past few years in second behind ABC.
“Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running,” NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in a memo to staff on Tuesday. “They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of ‘Today’.”
Lack said Kotb “has the rare ability to share authentic and heartfelt moments in even the most difficult news circumstances. It’s a tribute to her wide range and her innate curiosity.”

Related Articles

Tags: CNBC New York

Comments

MORE FROM World

NBC names Hoda Kotb as Lauer replacement on ‘Today’

NEW YORK: NBC News opened the new year Tuesday by appointing Hoda Kotb as co-anchor of the “Today”...

At least 36 dead when bus plunges onto rocky beach in Peru

LIMA, Peru: At least 36 people were killed when a bus tumbled down a cliff onto a rocky beach...

NBC names Hoda Kotb as Lauer replacement on ‘Today’
At least 36 dead when bus plunges onto rocky beach in Peru
Trump moves toward sanctions over Iran protests
US, Britain and Norway warn South Sudan parties over cease-fire violations
Indonesia introduces new Internet censorship system
German far-right leader in legal soup over anti-Muslim tweet
Latest News
US calls for emergency UN session as Iran protests continue unabated
216 views
NBC names Hoda Kotb as Lauer replacement on ‘Today’
74 views
At least 36 dead when bus plunges onto rocky beach in Peru
82 views
Baghdad, Kurdish region finding solutions to ease tensions between them
72 views
Israelis racing to pass as many anti-Palestinian laws as possible
80 views
Illegal drug use and sales soar in Iraq’s Basra amid nationwide spike
16 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR