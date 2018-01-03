Jaguars owner donates 1,000 NFL Playoff tickets to refugees

FLORIDA: Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, through the Jaguars Foundation, is donating 1,000 tickets for refugees for his team’s AFC Wild Card Playoff game against Buffalo on Sunday. 500 tickets will to refugees from around the world, while the Pakistani-American franchise owner will also donate 500 tickets to displaced Hurricane Maria victims from Puerto Rico.The game pits the Jaguars against the Bills this weekend at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The refugees come from across the globe and have settled in South Florida. The Jaguars Foundation worked with local charities to help identity the individuals. The foundation has aided the resettlement of refugees admitted to the United States due to dangerous political climates or natural disasters in their own countries and has been doing so for more than 35 years.“The Jaguars’ first home playoff appearance in a very long time is an event that should be shared with as many people as possible, across all spectrums, who call Jacksonville their home,” Khan said in a press release.“Whether it’s a home game in August or January, it’s important for the Jaguars to consistently be good citizens and do the right thing for our community. Hopefully the experience on Sunday will give our guests a well-deserved break from what can be severe challenges in their daily lives, and if we can give them a victory on the field, it will make for a perfect day.”The franchise donated the other 500 tickets to displaced Puerto Ricans and their families in North and Central Florida. The Jaguars worked with First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Latino Leadership of Orlando to find individuals who were displaced due to Hurricane Maria.