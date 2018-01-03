  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Jaguars owner donates 1,000 NFL Playoff tickets to refugees

Sports

Jaguars owner donates 1,000 NFL Playoff tickets to refugees

ARAB NEWS |
Shahid Khan, the Pakistani-American billionaire and owner of Jacksonville Jaguars, has donated 1,000 tickets to refugees for the team's AFC Playoff match against Buffalo Bills on Sunday. (Reuters)

Related Articles

FLORIDA: Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, through the Jaguars Foundation, is donating 1,000 tickets for refugees for his team’s AFC Wild Card Playoff game against Buffalo on Sunday.  500 tickets will to refugees from around the world, while the Pakistani-American franchise owner will also donate 500 tickets to displaced Hurricane Maria victims from Puerto Rico.
The game pits the Jaguars against the Bills this weekend at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.  The refugees come from across the globe and have settled in South Florida. The Jaguars Foundation worked with local charities to help identity the individuals.   The foundation has aided the resettlement of refugees admitted to the United States due to dangerous political climates or natural disasters in their own countries and has been doing so for more than 35 years.
“The Jaguars’ first home playoff appearance in a very long time is an event that should be shared with as many people as possible, across all spectrums, who call Jacksonville their home,” Khan said in a press release.
“Whether it’s a home game in August or January, it’s important for the Jaguars to consistently be good citizens and do the right thing for our community. Hopefully the experience on Sunday will give our guests a well-deserved break from what can be severe challenges in their daily lives, and if we can give them a victory on the field, it will make for a perfect day.”
The franchise donated the other 500 tickets to displaced Puerto Ricans and their families in North and Central Florida. The Jaguars worked with First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Latino Leadership of Orlando to find individuals who were displaced due to Hurricane Maria.

Related Articles

Tags: NFL American Football Playoffs

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Bellerin rescues point for Arsenal in EPL derby against Chelsea

LONDON: Hector Bellerin’s fantastic strike earned Arsenal a deserved point against London rivals...

Jaguars owner donates 1,000 NFL Playoff tickets to refugees

FLORIDA: Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, through the Jaguars Foundation, is donating 1,000...

Bellerin rescues point for Arsenal in EPL derby against Chelsea
Jaguars owner donates 1,000 NFL Playoff tickets to refugees
Novak Djokovic using warm-up tournaments to test Australian Open fitness
UAE will not take Oman lightly in Gulf Cup final
Iraq rue ‘missed opportunity’ after Gulf Cup defeat to the UAE
Paul di Resta to test drive in Marrakesh for Formula E’s Jaguar
Latest News
Saudi-Cypriot talks focus on key regional issues
203 views
No VAT on lease, mortgage deals signed before Jan. 1 in Saudi Arabia
506 views
Yemen coalition ambassadors condemn Iran for fueling crisis with militias
150 views
Ground services recruit Saudi women to work at local airports
242 views
3 nurses fired for abusing newborn baby in Taif
444 views
Revolutionary Guards deployed to crush Iran demonstrations
508 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR