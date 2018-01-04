3 nurses fired for abusing newborn baby in Taif

JEDDAH: A video posted on social media of nurses in a maternity hospital in Taif who were seen mistreating a newborn by toying with his head, has led to them being fired from their positions, and their professional licenses revoked.Three nurses were initially suspended on Wednesday as an investigation was carried out.Hours later, the Ministry of Health announced that the nurses were fired and their medical licenses have been revoked; they are now prohibited from practicing nursing in other health sectors.Dr. Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, who teaches medical ethics at the National Guard Hospital in Jeddah, told Arab News: “When it comes to children being victims, it’s a very natural reaction for people to sympathize so strongly with them because babies are voiceless and they cannot speak for themselves; thus, adults feel the need to speak for them.”He added: “In retrospect, people who work in the medical sector, whether it be doctors or nurses, are under heavy scrutiny from the public. People expect them to respect their careers and responsibilities. To the people, doctors and nurses are the epitome of goodness, so they aren’t allowed any slights or shortcomings; their mistakes will always be exaggerated.”“That doesn’t mean we are appointed as judges who pass judgment on wrongdoers. People should leave that to the authorities as they will assess the situation justly, instead of further harming the child and his parents, in this case.”