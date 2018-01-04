Gulf Cup final: UAE coach promises goals, Oman expect tough game

UAE's Mohammed Barqesh celebrates after scoring a penalty. (AFP)

OMAN EXPECTS

Oman players celebrate during their semifinal clash with Bahrain in the Gulf Cup. (Reuters)

TALE OF THE TAPE

Omar Abdulrahman (R) will be they key man for UAE. (Reuters)

Ahmed Kano was man of the match against Bahrain

FINAL FLINGS

UAE fans celebrate the winning goal in the 2007 Gulf Cup final.

Oman with their 2009 trophy. (Reuters)

UAE coach Mahdi Ali, his players and Emirati fans celebrate winning the 2013 Gulf Cup. (AFP)

LONDON: The UAE may have got to the final on the back of dogged defense rather than an awesome attack, but Alberto Zaccheroni has promised goals in Friday’s Gulf Cup final against Oman.The Italian’s side is yet to score from open play in the tournament, with Zaccheroni being criticized for being too defensive. But having made it through a tough group, which included tonight’s opponents and Saudi Arabia, and scraped past highly fancied Iraq on penalties in Wednesday’s semifinal Zaccheroni says the UAE will do everything they can to get the goals to ensure victory at the Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City.“We’re not a defensive team: I am focused on striking a balance between defensive and offensive performance,” the UAE boss insisted.“I know we have not scored goals, but I aim to build a strong team who can score a lot. However, I’m more interested in the performance because that will lead to us scoring goals. If we play better in the final, there will be goals. Most important for me is creating opportunities.”Having only been appointed UAE coach in mid-October, replacing Edgardo Bauza who became Saudi Arabia coach for an ill-feted short stint, and then led the side to Friday’s final it may seem extremely harsh that Zaccheroni is on the receiving end of criticism. Not least because the Whites head into the final as favorites against the in-form Omanis.What has been most impressive about the UAE has been the speed with which the players have adapted to Zaccheroni’s tactics and, in turn, the way in which the Italian has placed a lot of faith in them to go onto the pitch and enact his plans.“(Oman) have been one of the best teams in the tournament and have played at a strong level. But I trust our players and they are confident they can win the game,” Zaccheroni said.“They accept the responsibility. I thank the players because I’m a new manager with new tactics, but they have adapted quickly to them, especially playing four games in 10 days.”While the Italian made plain his frustration there was not another day’s rest before tonight’s showdown he cut a calm, confident figure at the pre-final press conference. And he is sure that the UAE will leave nothing on the pitch as they go in search of a third Gulf Cup title.“Our ambition is very high. The players are ready for the final,” the former AC Milan boss said.“The match will be tough. We respect the Omani national team, they have had a great performance in his previous matches, and deserve to be in the final. I am very happy because we are in the final. We are ready to win the game, and to win the Gulf Cup.”While scoring goals has not been a problem for Oman, Pim Verbeek is all too aware that may not count for much tonight.The Reds lost to the UAE 1-0 in their opening group game but since then have scored four times as they topped Group A before beating Bahrain in the semifinal.They may be the tournament’s surprise package and heading into the final on a high, but Verbeek, who was appointed Oman boss just over a year ago, knows they will not get their hands on the trophy unless they can work out a way past the UAE’s formidable defense.“We know it will be a difficult game. If you see the Emirates’ results, they didn’t concede one goal,” the former Australia and South Korea coach said.“Four games, four clean sheets, for me they are the best defending team in the (tournament). So we know it’s going to be difficult to score goals against them, but that’s the challenge.“We have to score a goal if we want to take the cup and keep a clean sheet ourselves. We can do the job, but it will be a very tough game.”For some the prospect of facing the team that inflicted their only defeat of the tournament so far might be at best worrying, at worse daunting. Verbeek, however, claims the scoreline was misleading and that Oman will take confidence from that loss into the final.“I know we lost the first match, but the first match was by far our best match. Emirates knows that also. We have won the last three matches, we are confident we can do the job,” he said.Adding to that optimism is the fact that he has a fully fit squad to pick from and a feeling that, having shocked many by making it this far, that this could be their year.“We are relaxed of course. We’re in the final, we did very well,” Verbeek said.“We won the last three matches. My whole selection is fit, ready to play so we are relaxed for that and confident of course. If you’re not confident that you can win the cup it’s better to go back to Oman already.”Ali Khaled looks at where tonight’s clash in Kuwait may be won and lost and who may well hold the key to victory…DEFENCE: Faultless, at least statistically. Alberto Zaccheroni has unsurprisingly imbued a sense of solidity and pragmatism in the UAE’s defense that was perhaps missing from the Mahdi Ali era. The long-standing center-half partnership of Mohanad Salem and Ismail Ahmed has been ably backed by the rest of the team. The result, not a single conceded in Kuwait.MIDFIELD: With Omar Abdulrahman the focal point, the UAE’s midfield is always likely to conjure up moments of magic. However, it is clear he is often burdened with almost all of the creative responsibility. Teams have worked out that stopping him stops regular supply of chances to the front men. No goals from open play so far in the tournament shows it often works.ATTACK: The UAE have reached the final having scored only one goal in the entire tournament, and a penalty at that. Success has been built on solidity, but it is undeniable the attack has been poor. So often Ali Mabkhout and Ahmed Khalil step up in tournament play, but they have yet to do so in Kuwait and have surrendered possession on too many occasions. Improvement is needed tonight.STAR MAN: He might not have hit the heights of the 2013 Gulf Cup or 2015 Asian Cup yet, but Omar Abdulrahman remains the UAE’s great hope by some distance. His man of the match performance in the tight, tense semifinal against Iraq shows he could be running into form at the right time.DEFENCE: Having taken the lead against Bahrain in the semifinal, Oman had to withstand heavy pressure in the closing stages and they managed to deal with it heroically. In fact, the only goal conceded in the tournament came from the UAE’s Ali Mabkhout penalty in the opening-day loss, indicating an increasing stability and confidence as the competition has progressed.MIDFIELD: Against Bahrain Pim Verbeek played a 4-2-3-1 formation. Should he stick with that winning formula, expect even less space for Abdulrahman in particular to play between the lines, were he tends to be most effective. Veteran Ahmed Kano, man of the match against Bahrain, will add the solidity at the base of midfield while the lone striker will be aided by an attack minded trio behind him.ATTACK: Once again, the attack will be led by Khalid Al-Hajjri, who will look for support from the likes of Raed Ibrahim and Harib Al-Saadi behind him, as well as wide man Saad Suhail who excelled in the semifinal. Alternatively, Verbeek could introduce a second forward in Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali.STAR MAN: At 32-years-old and with a remarkable 151 internationals under his belt, Oman captain Ahmed Kano remains an inspiration for his teammates and fans, especially in the absence of Ali Al-Habsi. He has already scored the winning goal against Kuwait and was named man of the match in the semifinal. A Gulf Cup winners medal would be a fine way to cap his international career.: The UAE had never won the cup before and got off to the worst possible start with defeat to Oman in Abu Dhabi. But led by the brilliant Ismail Matar, they built up momentum as the tournament progressed and memorably beat Kuwait 3-2 with a last minute winner. After Matar scored another injury time winner against Saudi Arabia in the semifinal at Zayed Sports City stadium, the stage was set for the Emiratis to grab their first title. A close final against Oman was ultimately settled with yet another goal by Matar, a low right footed drive beating Ali Al-Habsi to his right on 72 minutes. The win sparked wild celebrations across the Emirates with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum leading a triumphant parade in Dubai.: Having lost the 2004 and 2007 finals to Qatar and the UAE respectively, this was a case of third time lucky for Oman, who won their one and only Gulf Cup in front of their own fans. Oman made it to the semifinal without conceding a goal and maintained that record with 1-0 win over Qatar thanks to a Hassan Rabia winner. The final against Saudi Arabia was scoreless after 120 minutes, and a packed Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex held its breath as the match went to penalties. The first 10 penalties were all scored before the Green Falcons’ Taiseer Al-Jassim drove his spotkick wide of Al-Habsi’s right post. Rabia stepped up to take the most important kick in Omani football history, and seconds later a nation rejoiced as history was made in Muscat.: The match that gave birth to the second UAE golden generation. The majority of the squad that had excelled at the 2012 Olympic Games in London had made the step up to the senior squad along with their avuncular coach Mahdi Ali. Led by the superlative Omar Abdulrahman, aided by the twin strike force of Ahmed Khalil and Ali Mabkhout, the UAE charmed the watching public as they reached the final to face Iraq, though it took a 90th minute goal by Khalil to finally shake off Kuwait in the semifinal. In the final at Bahrain National Stadium, Abdulrahman scored a fine solo goal, via a deflection, before Iraq’s Younis Mahmoud leveled with nine minutes to go. It was left to substitute Ismail Al Hammadi to score the winner in the 107th minute to give the Whites their second title.