RIYADH: The justice minister and chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Walid Al-Samaani, on Wednesday inaugurated a book of 2,323 judicial principles and legal precedents, printed in eight volumes.During the ceremony at the Judicial Training Center, he said the principles — set by the Supreme Court after reviewing more than 20,000 court rulings issued over 47 years (1971-2016) — summarize jurisprudence development in the Kingdom.“Issuing precedents and judicial principles is a fixed policy of the Ministry of Justice, until we reach the point where full legal disclosure is achieved,” he added.