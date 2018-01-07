  • Search form

Middle-East

Iranian ex-president Ahmadinejad arrested for inciting unrest: Reports

ARAB NEWS |
The former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is reported to have been arrested for inciting unrest. (AP)

TEHRAN: The former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is reported to have been arrested by authorities for allegedly inciting unrest against the regime, Al Arabiya reported, who were quoting earlier media reports with “reliable sources in Tehran.”
The Iranian regime has reportedly arrested Ahmadinejad in Shiraz city for inciting unrest during the recent protests in the country and encouraging more demonstrations following statements he made earlier in Bushehr.
Authorities are now seeking to place Ahmadinejad under house arrest with the approval of Ali Khamenei.
During a visit to Bushehr city late December, Ahmadinejad had claimed Iran suffered from “mismanagement” and that the current president, Hassan Rouhani and his government, believed he “owned the land and that the people are an ignorant society,” the newspaper went on to report.
“Some of the current leaders live detached from the problems and concerns of the people, and do not know anything about the reality of society,” they reported him saying.

Tags: Iran Iranian Protests Protests in Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

Iranian ex-president Ahmadinejad arrested for inciting unrest: Reports

